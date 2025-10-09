Signs Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Will Call Off Their Engagement In 2026

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott seem perfectly content stuck in engagement limbo. Should we be worried? Since announcing their engagement in 2023, the two have been keeping themselves occupied with every sort of endeavor besides actually getting around to planning their wedding. In October 2025, the "New Girl" star and "Property Brothers" host were featured in Architectural Digest to showcase their gorgeous New York City apartment, filled with whimsical, vintage-inspired décor (think mullioned windows and a floral chandelier hanging above their dining table). Anyway, they kept the focus strictly on their home and avoided mentioning their engagement or any wedding updates altogether. At this point, you have to wonder: Are wedding bells even on the horizon for this couple?

Two months before their AD feature dropped, Scott gave an update on the status of their wedding and admitted they still hadn't made any concrete plans yet. "We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming ['Chasing the West'] and stuff," he told People, referring to his new HGTV show co-hosted by him and his twin brother, Drew. "So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it's been two years now since I proposed." Hmm. "Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time," he added. "We want to keep it very, very intimate." So what's stopping them from just setting a date and moving forward with the wedding?