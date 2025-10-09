Signs Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Will Call Off Their Engagement In 2026
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott seem perfectly content stuck in engagement limbo. Should we be worried? Since announcing their engagement in 2023, the two have been keeping themselves occupied with every sort of endeavor besides actually getting around to planning their wedding. In October 2025, the "New Girl" star and "Property Brothers" host were featured in Architectural Digest to showcase their gorgeous New York City apartment, filled with whimsical, vintage-inspired décor (think mullioned windows and a floral chandelier hanging above their dining table). Anyway, they kept the focus strictly on their home and avoided mentioning their engagement or any wedding updates altogether. At this point, you have to wonder: Are wedding bells even on the horizon for this couple?
Two months before their AD feature dropped, Scott gave an update on the status of their wedding and admitted they still hadn't made any concrete plans yet. "We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming ['Chasing the West'] and stuff," he told People, referring to his new HGTV show co-hosted by him and his twin brother, Drew. "So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it's been two years now since I proposed." Hmm. "Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time," he added. "We want to keep it very, very intimate." So what's stopping them from just setting a date and moving forward with the wedding?
It's been a long engagement for Deschanel and Scott
To be fair, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have made it perfectly clear they're in no rush to say "I do." Speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2025 SAG Awards about their wedding updates, Deschanel said, "We don't want to rush it 'cause we just want it to be really awesome. So we don't want to rush. If that means 2025, then great. If it means 2026, it's cool too." Scott agreed. "I think she's... she realized she's stuck with me, so it doesn't matter when that thing happens." But when, if at all, is the wedding actually going to happen? Even Scott seems a little over it at this point, telling Us Weekly that he's getting frustrated about their lack of wedding progress. Meanwhile, his twin brother, Drew, assured fans there's absolutely no reason to worry. Noting they're completely smitten with each other, Drew said of the couple, "I'm like, 'You guys, it'll happen when it happens. And for now, they just love the time together with the kids" (via People).
Fans, however, think it's about time they make things official. "I don't understand long engagements, especially when you know for sure you're meant for each other. Get married already," one user on Instagram said. Another wondered why Scott is getting the blame, when it could be Deschanel who's taking her sweet time to walk down the aisle. But others respect and support their decision to do things at their own pace. "Nothing wrong with enjoying the engagement period," a third user insisted. "Why does it always have to be rushed? It should be a fun time in their lives planning their future." Amen.