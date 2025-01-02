The Glaring Red Flag A Breakup Is On The Horizon For Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott
It's been a very long engagement for "New Girl" actor Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott, and now that the wedding planning phase has surpassed the 16 month mark, people are starting to get worried it may never happen at all. One person who apparently is not worried at all is Scott, who joked with People about the couple's lack of wedding prep, saying, "I can guarantee you we have done absolutely 0% more work." He then explained, "We've just had a lot of things going on." But given that Scott previously told People, "We're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate," we're worried that there might be more red flags going on behind the scenes that are preventing the cozy couple from penciling in a date.
Scott did show some signs of progress when he told People, "Maybe that'll be my New Year's resolution — we've got to get this wedding figured out." Besides the other weird things we've noticed about Scott and Deschanel's relationship, we can't help but hear the sounds of a soon-to-be husband staring at a home improvement project he was supposed to finish months ago. And not to make it a competition, because Deschanel has had quite the relationship history, but she was previously engaged to ex-husband Ben Gibbard for only nine months and former husband Jacob Pechenik for only six months, so either they are really taking things slow or speculators are right to be worried that a breakup may be afoot.
Their romance all started with a little karaoke
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott first met in 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" with their siblings, the other brotherly half of "Property Brothers," Drew Scott, and Zooey's sometimes feuding sister, Emily Deschanel. Giving evidence that the couple prefers to take things slow, People reported that the couple dated for four years before Scott popped the question to Zooey in Scotland outside of Edinburgh Castle while surrounded by Zooey's two children, Elsie and Charlie.
Maybe the two burned so bright in their initial meeting that this is another case of a romance fizzling out after too much time, because Jonathan made his feelings about Zooey crystal clear when they met on the set of "Carpool Karaoke," saying on his brother's podcast, "At Home," that he was "flirting so hard" with her, even admitting, "The show's producer had to cut a bunch of [the flirting footage] out."
The couple took things up a notch by going Instagram official in October 2019 when they posted a picture of Jonathan holding Zooey after they and his brother and wife got spooked at Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights. Let's hope that if Jonathan can save Zooey from some chainsaw-wielding background actors, they both can summon the courage to save their marriage and pick a date.