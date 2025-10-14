Celebrity Outfits That Nearly Put Their Careers In Jeopardy

In the world of entertainment, image is everything. When something about a performer's image goes awry or the public perception is not what it is expected, the resulting impact on their career can be profound. Whether it has been on the red carpet, during high-profile performances, on stage at the most prestigious award shows, or in their daily lives, many celebrities have fallen prey to the negative fallout that occurs when an outfit misses the mark. Like when Björk wore a faux swan dress to the 2001 Academy Awards — and then proceeded to make the fashion moment even more bizarre when she simulated the laying of six large eggs.

There was also the time Doja Cat rolled up to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in 2023 with her body covered with red crystals to match her dress. Here are 11 other celebrity looks that stopped the presses and impacted the way the stars who wore them were perceived in terms of their careers and overall public perception (an inordinate number of which came during appearances at MTV's Video Music Awards over the years).