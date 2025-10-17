Olivia Dunne's Height Gap With Boyfriend Paul Skenes Is Absolutely Astronomical
Millionaire college gymnast Olivia Dunne and her MLB player boyfriend, Paul Skenes, don't see eye to eye — literally. Although it's clear by looking at the couple that they are remarkably different heights, the actual distance between them may surprise you. Dunne is obviously the shorter of the pair, standing at five feet, six inches. Skenes, on the other hand, is a full foot taller, amounting to six feet, six inches. As you can see in the image above, this height discrepancy can make it a challenge to take pictures together, as photographers scramble to get both athletes in the frame. And yet, they haven't allowed that to stop them from documenting their relationship on their social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok.
Interestingly, Skene's height is originally what got Dunne's attention when they both attended LSU. "I would kind of see him around and be like, 'Who is this tall guy?'" admitted Dunne on the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast. "Like, tall, mysterious man. I like literally had no clue who he was, but I would just see him around." Dunne went on to detail how she noticed Skenes during baseball season, when she saw the LSU pitcher in the dugout and thought he was cute, leading to an ice cream date. The rest is history.
How Olivia and Paul tackle fame
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' striking height differences makes it hard for them to stay under the radar, but the attention comes with the territory. Skenes told the Post Gazette in August 2023, "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever." Skenes also revealed that he wishes Dunne could enjoy his baseball games when she comes to support him, instead of dealing with all of the chaos. Nonetheless, he remained optimistic that things will ease up some as his career progresses.
Even though fame has affected Dunne's relationship with Skenes, they've established one major rule to help them get through anything. "We don't restrict each other from doing things," said Dunne, according to People. "I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything." She continued, "But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road." Corroborating what Skenes told the Post Gazette, Dunne also revealed that she enjoys watching her man play baseball, and that she pops up at his games as much as possible. "He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind," she added.