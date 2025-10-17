Olivia Dunne's Height Gap With Boyfriend Paul Skenes Is Absolutely Astronomical

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' striking height differences makes it hard for them to stay under the radar, but the attention comes with the territory. Skenes told the Post Gazette in August 2023, "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever." Skenes also revealed that he wishes Dunne could enjoy his baseball games when she comes to support him, instead of dealing with all of the chaos. Nonetheless, he remained optimistic that things will ease up some as his career progresses.

Even though fame has affected Dunne's relationship with Skenes, they've established one major rule to help them get through anything. "We don't restrict each other from doing things," said Dunne, according to People. "I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything." She continued, "But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road." Corroborating what Skenes told the Post Gazette, Dunne also revealed that she enjoys watching her man play baseball, and that she pops up at his games as much as possible. "He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind," she added.