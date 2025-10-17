Kate Middleton Distancing Herself From The Public Has Even Brits Turning On Her

Long gone are the days when Kate Middleton was readily accessible to the public. In the past, Kate has always demonstrated her loyalty to the royal family and the general public at hand in more ways than one. Recently, however, it appears the Princess is less inclined to oversaturate her calendar with royal engagements, much to the chagrin of many. These days, when the Brits are not picking the princess apart for her new blonde hair or claiming that her feud with Meghan Markle is worse than anyone knows, they're chastising Kate for distancing herself from the public.

In a scathing piece for The Daily Mail, columnist Liz Jones compared Kate's nine royal engagements (between January and June 2025) to Prince William's 71 and King Charles' 233. And while Jones did make careful mention of Kate's cancer diagnosis and surgery, she was also quick to point out that King Charles completed all of his engagements while in the midst of his own cancer diagnosis.

Jones isn't the only one who is questioning Kate's notable absences. Following her last-minute decision to pull out from attending the iconic horse racing event Royal Ascot, one insider addressed the rumor that Kate simply isn't into horse racing. "You have to wonder if she would have missed Wimbledon, which she adores," a former royal staffer pointed out to The Daily Beast. "I am sure she was genuinely unable to come, yet the last-minute nature of the way it was announced makes the king look disrespected. Would she have dared miss Ascot at a moment's notice when the queen was alive?" the source questioned.