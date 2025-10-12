Diane Keaton's Dating History Is Full Of Legendary Hollywood Stars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During her golden heyday, Diane Keaton had her pick of Hollywood's hottest and hunkiest Hollywood bachelors — oh, and Woody Allen. She made the most of it, racking up a dating list that reads like a who's who in Hollywood. Still, the actor never settled on a Mr. Right, preferring instead to work her way through a long list of Mr. Right Nows.

Despite enjoying rumored steamy trysts with such gorgeousness as Keanu Reeves, Keaton never got married. She explained in a 2021 Interview magazine Q&A that she chose the single life because she never wanted to compromise her freedom, citing her mom's shattered hopes as motivation. "I feel like my mother chose family over her dreams," Keaton said. "She was the best mother, but I think she's the reason why I didn't get married. I didn't want to give up my independence." Besides, she quipped, nobody ever bothered to ask her.

One leading man who wasn't one of Keaton's A-list liaisons is Liam Neeson. However, that didn't stop her from flirting with (or more likely teasing) him when he asked in the Interview Q&A if he was her best on-screen lover. "Yes, of course. That goes without saying," Keaton replied. "And you're easy on the eyes. I don't think I've seen you in 30 years, but yes, you're the best on-screen lover ever. No hesitation on that." Well, Neeson didn't make the cut, but plenty of other fortunate fellows did — we're checking out some of them.