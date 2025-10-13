Trump's Dusty Makeup-Free Golf Outing Gives Gas To The Shady Health Skeptics

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump posted a golf video that showed a rare side of him, and it also gave a rare glimpse of a close look at his face without makeup. The YouTube vid was over an hour long and started with the golfer/influencer in a golf cart with her grandfather. "And we're gonna have a little fun, we're gonna play best ball," Donald said. "You're swinging it better than me," Kai told her grandpa. "I don't think so," he responded. Donald sported a dark blue sweater over a white golf shirt, and rocked a red MAGA hat, but the color of his face was much lighter than usual as he left the bronzer at home.

The exchange between Donald and Kai in the cart offered a close look at the commander-in-chief's makeup-less complexion. His skin appeared blotchy with an unhealthy hue. Screenshots from the YouTube video were posted on X,, where those who were skeptical of his health status noted how haggard Donald looked without the makeup. "Poor Trump. He is a very old man. He deteriorates day by day. It's too noticeable. Eligible presidents should not exceed 65 years," one member of the Twitterati said. "Please for the love of whatever it is you find holy, STOP ELECTING GERIATRICS!" another chimed in. "Sleepy Grandpa," one viewer wrote.

The video came as rumors of Donald's health declining were swirling. Only a day before Kai uploaded the footage, the White House released a statement from the president's doctor after undergoing a semiannual check up that described the results from his blood work as "exceptional," per Fox News. This was not the first time Donald had gone makeup-free amid concerns about his health.