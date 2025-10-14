Chrissy Teigen's Defense Of Friend Meghan Markle Gives Haters A Shady Two-For-One Deal
Chrissy Teigen took up for her friend, Meghan Markle, but she only invited more shade into both of their lives. During a wide-ranging interview with People, Teigen complimented the Duchess while touching on the controversial nature of Markle's existence, revealing that she doesn't understand the public's polarized attitude about her. "I adore her," Teigen shared with the outlet. "I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong." She continued, "It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people, when she really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children."
Although Markle has lost some of her celebrity friends over the years, Teigen may be one of Markle's closest friends in Hollywood, as the former model waxed poetic about Markle's ability to shrug off the hate. "I think it's cool that [Meghan] is just like, 'Listen, say whatever you want. I'm happy and I'm healthy and I feel good.'" Interestingly, she also revealed that she and the Duchess of Sussex don't have playdates with their children. But she has a good reason: she rarely ever leaves her house. Teigen's defense comes approximately two months after she appeared on Markle's Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," and discussed their respective times on "Deal or No Deal." Unfortunately, her comments have done little to shift the opinions of Markle's haters.
Chrissy Teigen accidently invites more hate into Meghan Markle's life
Leave it to Meghan Markle's haters to turn an interview from one of her friends into a shady two-for-one deal. On X, users are bashing Markle and Teigen with little to no remorse. "Both this women can set sail out of the US and we'd all be better off," tweeted one user. A second wrote: "Two women who share the same delusion about the extent of their influence." Meanwhile, a third user suggested that Teigen was using Markle to rehabilitate her own soured image. "Funny how they weren't friends until Chrissy needed a reputation rebuild," they wrote. "Someone must truly hate her if they convinced her that Meghan was the vehicle for that."
Unsurprisingly, fans on Reddit were just as brutal. "Honestly it's these comments from 'friends' that keep her disingenuous," they wrote. "I've never read so many 'friends' talking about how wonderful someone is ... " A second user questioned Markle's character, writing, "How incredibly dense must you be to think Markle is a kind, good person? She can't be serious, meaning she is sucking up to her ... " Meanwhile, another user threw a dig at Teigen for not being invited to Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry. "Did Meghan even invite her friend of 20 years to her wedding? Absolutely not," they wrote. Um. Ouch!