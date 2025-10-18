Tragic Details About Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban has managed to keep her life something of a mystery despite being the daughter of two famous celebrities — actor Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban. "When people my age meet me, they normally don't know anything about my life," Sunday Rose admitted to Nylon magazine in a candid 2025 interview. "Which is sort of wonderful, because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is." Born in July 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday Rose has already followed in her mother's footsteps by dipping her toes into fashion as a young model for major houses like Dior, Prada, and Miu Miu. Growing up, her parents enforced strict rules at home to keep her grounded and to give Sunday Rose a (somewhat) regular childhood.
"The first [rule] was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first," she explained. "At first I hated [it], but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset." Despite her privileged upbringing, there are plenty of tragic details about Nicole and Keith's eldest daughter's life that prove it wasn't quite as charmed and happy as it may seem on the surface. Between her parents' shocking divorce following almost 20 years of marriage, and the intense backlash surrounding her burgeoning modeling career, Sunday Rose has already had to endure a lot even as a teenager, and grew up faster than most of her peers.
Sunday Rose faced backlash for being a nepo baby
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban was only 16 years old when she made her modeling debut, in 2024. She walked the runway for Miu Miu's 2025 Spring/Summer collection during Paris Fashion Week and subsequently found herself thrust into the spotlight in a big way. But Sunday Rose quickly learned that such visibility comes at a price. "I'm sure she's lovely but if she wasn't a nepo [baby] there's no way she'd be on a runway," one Reddit user opined after her debut went viral on social media. Another bluntly stated, "Defining the word 'uninspired.' Hon, stay in school and study botany. You are as engaging as a houseplant."
Perhaps it's for this very reason that Sunday Rose's famous mom, Nicole Kidman, wasn't exactly eager for her teenage daughter to put herself out there and pursue a modeling career. The "Big Little Lies" star previously told the Hollywood Reporter that she was apprehensive about Sunday Rose stepping out on her own at just 16. She wanted to protect her from all this scrutiny and cruelty, "But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.' And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman." Notably, the Oscar nominee also dabbled in modeling early in her career, so she was speaking from experience.
Within a year, Sunday Rose started booking major campaigns and was confidently walking the runway for other top designers such as Calvin Klein and Dior. She hasn't let the backlash discourage her from going after her modeling ambitions, acknowledging to Nylon, "The biggest lesson I've learned from my experience is to enjoy each moment as it comes, be grateful for the opportunities as I get them, and focus on bettering myself each time I get hired."
Sunday Rose lost a loved one
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban experienced the heartbreak of losing someone close to her too. She was 16 when her maternal grandmother, Janelle Ann Kidman, passed away at 84 due to unknown causes, in September 2024. Nicole Kidman confirmed her mother's passing through a statement shortly after winning best actress for her role in "Babygirl" at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I am in shock, and I have to go to my family," she shared at the time (via Hello! magazine). "But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me." Janelle is survived by Nicole and her sister, Antonia Kidman, along with eight grandchildren.
At a funeral service held for their grandmother in Sydney, the model was visibly emotional as she honored Janelle and grieved alongside her famous family. Sunday Rose was comforted by fellow Aussie model Allegra Overton, whose own mother, the television host Jessica Rowe, is a longtime family friend of the Kidman-Urbans. Addressing her mother's death, Nicole told the Hollywood Reporter while visibly holding back tears, "It's been hard. It's a hard road. I'm hanging in there."
Sunday Rose's famous parents divorced when she was 17
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shocked Hollywood with news of their split. The beloved celebrity couple got hitched back in 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. Nicole blamed their ongoing marital troubles and "irreconcilable differences" in her court filing. The couple had been separated since June 2025, with sources telling People the "Moulin Rouge!" star was relying on her family to help her through the painful transition. "While Keith has been away on tour all summer, Nicole and her daughters have been inseparable, spending time together bonding," an insider previously dished to the outlet.
Another claimed she was completely blindsided: "[Nicole] didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage." But if Sunday Rose was feeling the weight of her parents' divorce, she didn't show it. Amid the growing chatter, the rising fashion star put on a brave face while striding down the runway for Dior's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, during Paris Fashion Week. She and her sister also appeared alongside their mother at Chanel's Haute Couture show, marking one of their first public outings since the split was announced.
While Sunday Rose has yet to comment on the matter, she has remained connected to her mother and younger sister. "I'm very close to both my girls," Nicole gushed to Allure in May 2025. "I sit on their beds and discuss the most intimate things; I get to be their guide. If they want to tell me to be quiet, they can." Amid her divorce, the actor was finding purpose in being a steady, guiding presence for her kids. "Promising them that I'm here, and that, no matter what, there's always a safe place to grow up in," as she put it to Harper's Bazaar.