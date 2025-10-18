Tragic Details About Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban has managed to keep her life something of a mystery despite being the daughter of two famous celebrities — actor Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban. "When people my age meet me, they normally don't know anything about my life," Sunday Rose admitted to Nylon magazine in a candid 2025 interview. "Which is sort of wonderful, because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is." Born in July 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday Rose has already followed in her mother's footsteps by dipping her toes into fashion as a young model for major houses like Dior, Prada, and Miu Miu. Growing up, her parents enforced strict rules at home to keep her grounded and to give Sunday Rose a (somewhat) regular childhood.

"The first [rule] was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first," she explained. "At first I hated [it], but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset." Despite her privileged upbringing, there are plenty of tragic details about Nicole and Keith's eldest daughter's life that prove it wasn't quite as charmed and happy as it may seem on the surface. Between her parents' shocking divorce following almost 20 years of marriage, and the intense backlash surrounding her burgeoning modeling career, Sunday Rose has already had to endure a lot even as a teenager, and grew up faster than most of her peers.