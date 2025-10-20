Weird Things Everyone Just Ignored About Travis Kelce And Kayla Nicole's Relationship

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 35-year-old's personal life has been making headlines, not just because he is a talented athlete, but because many women find him attractive. His good looks and charm landed him a dating show, "Catching Kelce," in 2016. Despite finding "love" on the show, Kelce didn't find his happily ever after. After the show ended, he met Kayla Nicole. She obtained a degree in broadcast journalism from Pepperdine University, according to TMZ. When she was first starting out, Nicole worked as an on-camera host for the "NBA, BET, Global Grind, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, All Def Digital, BallisLife" on her Instagram bio, and she did some modeling work, per Heavy. These days, Nicole's work has shifted slightly. She founded the health and wellness website, Tribe Therepē, and hosts The "Pre-Game" podcast. You amight recognize her from the television show, "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

Kelce and Nicole started dating in 2017, and things seemed great between them. They made plenty of public appearances together and often shared photos on social media, letting the world know how in love they were. However, there were quite a few strange things about their romance that no one seemed to think twice about back then. After the two went their separate ways in 2022, some of those weird things started to come to light. And, now that Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift, we're taking a closer look back on his previous relationship to highlight, perhaps, why things with Nicole never worked out.