Doug Emhoff's Birthday Reply To Kamala Harris Opens A Can Of Worms About Marriage Tensions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There have been moments where we've been worried about the state of the marriage between Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, and a recent birthday post is reigniting some of those worries. Harris posted a birthday tribute to Emhoff on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram, saying "Happy birthday, my Dougie. I love you so very much" and including a photo of the two of them. That in itself wasn't all that interesting; it's Emhoff's reply on X that highlights some past tensions.

Emhoff replied to Harris with the post: "Awww thx. It's been a great day so far. Love you and promise not to mess up your bday this year!" Harris's birthday comes a week after Emhoff's, and Emhoff landed himself in hot water last year for Harris's birthday, and she let the world know about it. Obviously, he's still got the day on his mind, even on his own big day.

In Harris's book "107 Days," which details her time running for president after Joe Biden dropped out of the race in 2024, she also wrote about a bout of marriage trouble with Emhoff. He dropped the ball when it came to her birthday, and things devolved into a fight. Clearly, he wants to let her know that he'd be better this year, and he's also letting everyone else know too by making a public reference to what sounds like a dramatic day.