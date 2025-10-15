Chery Hines All But Confirms Her Marriage To RFK Jr. Is As Weird And Dull As It Seems
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Do you ever look at Cheryl Hines and wonder what it's like being married to a Kennedy? Well, it turns out it's exactly as strange yet surprisingly ordinary as one would imagine. During an October 14 visit to Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" to promote her new book "Unscripted," Hines opened up about her marriage to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and all but confirmed being a Kennedy wife isn't all it's cracked up to be (unfortunately). First, she talked about her husband's unexpected alliance with President Donald Trump. "You know, President Trump and Bobby have a lot in common and have very similar goals. And when they got together, they decided, 'Yeah, we should work together.' And so suddenly, Bobby is now in the middle of a Republican administration. He is in — right in the middle."
Does she ever disagree with her husband's politics and give him a piece of her mind? Hines said she does. "I say, 'What? Wait. Why did you say that?' ... And then, a lot of times we'll agree to disagree," she told Watters. "Or we'll say, 'Okay, I'm going to think about what you just said. I'll let you know if I take the note or not.'"
But forget about politics. Is RFK Jr. the fun police? It sure seems like it, as Hines admitted she has to sneak junk food behind her husband's back. "I don't get in trouble, but I hide when I eat it 'cause I don't feel good about myself," Hines explained with a laugh. So if she's craving a bag of chips, too bad, as she has to wait until the coast is clear to enjoy her snack while hiding in the pantry. Marriage, right?
Viewers sounded off on Hines and RFK Jr's 'strange' marriage
On X, formerly Twitter, viewers reacted to Cheryl Hines' confessions about her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during her viral October 14 interview. One user wondered, "Why do so many women need to tell strangers all their marital issues?" Another sounded off, "I'm embarrassed for her. Not because she hides her snacks." Meanwhile, a third user couldn't help but point out the irony of it all: "That's fine... all couples have secrets from each other. For example, you hide your snacking from him and he hides his extramarital affairs from you." (See also: The rampant affair rumors RFK Jr. just can't escape.) Oof.
Strange as their relationship might appear, though, the actor and the politician seem to make it work — somehow. They recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary amid persistent gossip that they're on the rocks and possibly headed for divorce. Asked what the secret is to their strong union, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star told Us Weekly in 2024, "There has to be a connection. ... You look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, ... and it's like, 'OK. It's going to be OK.'" Being a team in the face of adversity is also key. "Bobby and I talk about everything, so that's how we move through everything," Hines shared in her interview with The Wall Street Journal, addressing her husband's cheating scandal. "We're really good friends, and we trust each other." Except, as it turns out, when it comes to junk food.