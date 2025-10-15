Chery Hines All But Confirms Her Marriage To RFK Jr. Is As Weird And Dull As It Seems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you ever look at Cheryl Hines and wonder what it's like being married to a Kennedy? Well, it turns out it's exactly as strange yet surprisingly ordinary as one would imagine. During an October 14 visit to Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" to promote her new book "Unscripted," Hines opened up about her marriage to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and all but confirmed being a Kennedy wife isn't all it's cracked up to be (unfortunately). First, she talked about her husband's unexpected alliance with President Donald Trump. "You know, President Trump and Bobby have a lot in common and have very similar goals. And when they got together, they decided, 'Yeah, we should work together.' And so suddenly, Bobby is now in the middle of a Republican administration. He is in — right in the middle."

Does she ever disagree with her husband's politics and give him a piece of her mind? Hines said she does. "I say, 'What? Wait. Why did you say that?' ... And then, a lot of times we'll agree to disagree," she told Watters. "Or we'll say, 'Okay, I'm going to think about what you just said. I'll let you know if I take the note or not.'"

But forget about politics. Is RFK Jr. the fun police? It sure seems like it, as Hines admitted she has to sneak junk food behind her husband's back. "I don't get in trouble, but I hide when I eat it 'cause I don't feel good about myself," Hines explained with a laugh. So if she's craving a bag of chips, too bad, as she has to wait until the coast is clear to enjoy her snack while hiding in the pantry. Marriage, right?