Bradley Cooper's Tragic Downfall Explained

In 2018, Bradley Cooper took his career to new heights when he both directed and starred in "A Star Is Born." In the film, Cooper plays a successful country musician who meets and quickly falls in love with a struggling singer, who is played by Lady Gaga. After the release of the movie, people all around the world agreed that Cooper and Gaga had undeniable chemistry, and they both received immense acclaim for the film. Very quickly, rumors started circulating that they were romantically involved.

Cooper and Gaga's intimate performance of "Shallow," a hit song from "A Star Is Born," at the 2019 Oscars fueled speculation further. Many who watched the ceremony agreed that the co-stars truly seemed like they were in love. "Raise your hand if you thought Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were about to make out," one user posted on X (formerly Twitter) following the performance.

However, Cooper later claimed that both he and Gaga were simply in character while performing at the Oscars. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level. They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience." Despite Cooper's justification for their steamy performance, a source told People in 2019 that "he has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga," which definitely made his life more complicated since he had a girlfriend at the time.