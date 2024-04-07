The Lesser-Known Truth About Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy — whose acting career has contributed to a million-dollar net worth — is not a fan of the spotlight. The actor has gained notoriety for keeping to himself off-camera. He wasn't close with his "Peaky Blinders" co-stars, and his "Oppenheimer" castmates have confirmed his introverted nature in the past. In an interview with Fandango, Matt Damon (Leslie Groves) disclosed that Murphy turned down every dinner he was invited to when filming the Christopher Nolan blockbuster. And when Emily Blunt (Kitty Oppenheimer) spoke to "60 Minutes," she said of Murphy, "He's the best actor in the world and he's the worst celebrity in the world."

True to Blunt's sentiments, Murphy is not in the business of image. The limelight only happens to be a by-product of his occupation. As he told The Irish Times, "I didn't see myself as a personality. I see myself as an actor. I think those are two distinct jobs. And my job is to portray other people. The less that people know about me the better I can portray other people. That seems glaringly obvious and logical to me."

Despite the mysterious allure he exudes, Murphy has occasionally given the public what it wants: a taste of his personality. Keep scrolling for his untold story.