Raven-Symoné's Stunning Transformation
Raven-Symoné has one golden rule on parenting, which she boldly asserted in an interview with "The Viall Files" podcast: "I don't believe any child should be on TV or recorded until after they turn 10 years old." It's a declaration Symoné has every right to make because it's her lived experience. The actor was a commercial model when she was an infant before finding fame on "The Cosby Show" at 3 years old.
Symoné launched her music career at 7 years old, and by the time she was in her late teens, she had made Disney history by becoming the youngest black woman to have a show named in her honor. The "Just Roll With It" actor gradually built a name for herself as a director (she has credits on shows like "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" and "Sydney to the Max"), and just when we thought she was done, Symoné was well on her way to becoming a mogul with the signing of an overall deal with Disney.
Despite her sentiments, Symoné's career trajectory is a representation of child acting done right. Most child stars have a tendency to fall off the deep end, but she has grown up right in front of our very eyes. The story of Symoné's stunning transformation is as inspiring as it is mind-boggling.
She worked with major brands when she was a toddler
Raven-Symoné was born on December 10, 1985, to Lydia Gaulden and Christopher Pearman. Symoné's modeling career started in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, where she made appearances in local advertisements. She later signed a deal with Ford Models in New York, an agency known to have catapulted the careers of big names in the industry, like Janice Dickinson, Brooke Shields, and Naomi Campbell.
Symoné went on to work with big-name brands like Jell-O and Fisher-Price toys, for whom she appeared in television commercials. Even then, her acting chops were admirable. In a commercial for whipped topping brand Cool Whip, Symoné gathered some whipped topping with a spoon, tilted her head to the side, and savored the product while giving the camera an innocent stare. She and her co-stars then jumped up as a catchy tune played on, all while her face lit up as if she were satisfied.
Symoné also appeared in a solo commercial for Ritz Crackers, in which an adult voice asked, "Who eats Ritz Crackers in your house?" and she replied, "Daddy and mommy...[and] everybody," as she scooped peanut butter and applied it on a cracker (via YouTube). Symoné's tiny voice was already pleasing to the ears, but a delightful squeak she let out after the next question was enough to convince anyone to buy themselves a box of Ritz Crackers.
Raven-Symoné won audiences' hearts with her adorable role The Cosby Show
Raven-Symoné was a fan of "The Cosby Show" prior to making her debut on the multi-award-winning sitcom. "When she [ Symoné] was two years old, you know, we were watching 'The Cosby Show' and she turned around and said 'Daddy, I want to be on 'The Cosby Show.' I can do what Rudy can do,'" Symoné's father, Christopher Pearman, recalled in an interview with NPR. The family committed to taking Symoné to auditions during the day while either parent worked at night, even though she had no acting credits at the time.
Symoné's big break came when she auditioned for a part on Bill Cosby's 1990 film "Ghost Dad." Although she didn't get the job, Cosby loved her acting and found her a place on his show as Olivia Kendall, Martin Kendall (Joseph C. Phillips), and Paula Kendall's daughter (Victoria Rowell). Olivia was also Denise Huxtable's tepdaughter (Lisa Bonet), and her adorable personality beamed through the screens and brought a smile to audiences' faces.
In one memorable scene, Symoné's character confidently explained to Dr. Huxtable (Cosby) where babies come from; apparently, the stork brings them to the hospital and places them in a bassinet. In yet another unforgettable cut, Olivia had the audience in stitches when she showed unmatched enthusiasm on her first day of pre-school, even though Denise was worried about her. Needless to say, she was a regular character on the show until it ended in 1992.
She released her debut album when she was 7 years old
Raven-Symoné goes down in history as one of the youngest talents to ever sign a recording contract with a major label; she struck a deal with MCA Records when she was 5 years old. There was no doubt that the singer was bound to be successful, especially since the company had a history of working with stars like Elton John and Florida rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Symoné released her debut album, "Here's to New Dreams," in 1993. Her first single, "That's What Little Girls Are Made Of," featured rapper Missy Elliot and made it to No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album didn't make the charts in the United States, but it resonated with most children within her age bracket, many of whom attended her public signings. 7-year-old Symoné was in school at the time, but her work ethic was already impressive because she found time to promote her album at inner city schools.
Symoné has since dropped other projects. Her sophomore album, "Undeniable," was released by Crash Records in 1999, while her third compilation, "This Is My Time," debuted in September 2004. Symoné's versatility as a musician was evident in that body of work, as she blended several music genres. "Though acting came first, I love to sing," she told KUSA-TV at the time. "I didn't want to be limited to just one genre." The actor's final musical project was a self-titled album by Hollywood Records released in 2008.
Raven-Symoné became weight-conscious and had her first breast reduction in her teens
Despite her star status, Raven-Symoné hasn't been immune to the impact of Hollywood beauty standards. Symoné a child regular cast member on the ABC series "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper" when conversations around weight consciousness began. According to the actor, comments on what she could and couldn't eat were often made in a nonchalant manner. Symoné, in turn, "did what I was told, but then behind the scenes, ate," as she recalled in a chat with TV One's "Uncensored."
Symoné has admitted to undergoing plastic surgery procedures and other body modifications in her teens. On an episode of "The Best Podcast Ever," which the actor hosted with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, Symoné revealed she had "two breast reductions and a lipo [suction]" at her father's suggestion. Symoné explained that she was in pain after the first breast reduction procedure, but when she gained weight afterward, she went under the knife again "because they were still too big."
Symoné's struggles with her weight eventually became a public. She had two solo tours, and although they represented major career milestones, the "Big City Greens" star was subjected to fat-shaming comments on the road. "[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour and a half concert," she told People. "[They said] 'I don't know how she can dance being that big.' And I was like, 'I still did it!'" Symoné recalled that some of the hate she experienced at the time led her to develop "so many mental issues." Years later, the "Blindsided" actor lost 40 pounds with the help of Maday.
She landed several award nominations and wins for her role on That's So Raven
Although she made history after the 2003 premiere of the Disney Channel's "That's So Raven," Raven-Symoné wasn't so focused on the show's legacy. "I think it was kind of a good thing that I didn't let it go to my head," Symoné expressed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It was just about working and wanting to create great content at the time." In the series, Symoné plays the titular character Raven Baxter, who possesses psychic abilities in addition to having a knack for fashion.
Playing Baxter earned Symoné numerous accolades, including an outstanding performance in a youth/children's series/special award at the NAACP Image Awards, which she won multiple times. Symoné was also a Kids' Choice Award favorite television actress nominee for several years and won in the category in 2004 and 2005. She reprised her role in the "That's So Raven" spin-off, "Raven's Home," which premiered on the Disney Channel in 2017. Symoné's character eventually earned her one of her biggest recognitions on television to date — a 2018 Daytime Emmy nomination.
Overall, "That's So Raven" was not only important in relation to Symoné's career but also culturally relevant. It addressed key issues like racism and educated the masses on black history, in addition to positively influencing young black girls. Its success paved the way for Symoné to work behind the scenes as a director on "Raven's Home" and other shows.
Raven-Symoné dazzled in Disney's first musical movie, Cheetah Girls
In August 2003, Raven-Symoné made history again as part of the cast of Disney Channel's first musical movie, "The Cheetah Girls." The film told the story of four members of a high school freshman girl group — Galleria Garibaldi (Symoné), Chanel Simmons (Adrienne Bailon), Dorinda Thomas (Sabrina Bryan), and Aquanette Walker (Kiely Williams) — whose stunning vocals unprecedentedly earned them first place at a Manhattan school's talent show.
Symoné's character, Garibaldi (popularly known as Bubbles), was the outspoken co-creator of the squad. Besides her loud personality, she was pretty much like Symoné in real life — a wordsmith who was credited with writing all Cheetah Girls' songs. The actor's performance earned her a best actress nomination at the 2004 Black Reel Awards.
The movie added to Symoné's successes; its premiere attracted a whopping 6.5 million viewers. The triumph led to two sequels, "The Cheetah Girls 2" and "The Cheetah Girls: One World." Although Symoné' wasn't part of the latter, she still recognizes the film as iconic and doesn't mind making the fourth one. "I think the new generation would see how important it is for [the] girl community," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I come from a generation [of] catty girls ... I think girls are [now] more like, 'I got you, girl.' And to be able to mirror that back in such a[n] iconic, cool, innovative way, that scream[s] 'Cheetah,' I mean, I'd be a part of it."
She enrolled at the Academy of Art University
Raven-Symoné's schooling was quite normal, unlike most child stars. She attended Park Elementary School in New York and was a homeschool student at North Springs High School in Atlanta during her last two years of high school. The "Master of None" actor's entry into college was delayed by her work commitments, but when she finally decided to further her education, she pursued a less-utilized passion: the arts. In 2013, she enrolled at the Academy of Art University, an institution that has many famous alumni, including "The Bachelor" star Kendall Long.
"I didn't want my mind to turn into mush," Symoné said of the move in an interview with Vice. "I needed to learn." Symoné's love for painting began when she was just 7 years old, and tapping into the works of artists like Salvador Dali fueled that passion (Dali is famed for masterpieces such as "The Persistence of Memory" and "The Burning Giraffe"). School was also a way for Symoné to take ownership of her life without the influence of Hollywood. "School has really helped me remember that I'm a human," she told the outlet, adding that she was "not just a brand."
Symoné ultimately graduated from the Academy of Art University in 2018. She still practices artistry as a hobby, and as part of the "Be nice" TikTok trend in July 2025, she showcased some of her drawings with the help of her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. Some of the actor's eye-catching works included sketches that she intended to turn into lengthy projects.
Co-hosting The View helped Raven-Symoné 'transition into adulthood'
Raven-Symoné began temporarily co-hosting ABC's "The View" alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Nicolle Wallace, and Rosie Perez in March 2015, and three months later, she officially joined the team. Her recruitment had come full circle since she first appeared on the talk show as a guest to promote "The Cheetah Girls." On her first episode as a new hire, a delighted Symoné expressed that she was "very happy to be sitting with these smart, talented mentors" (via E!).
Symoné's run on the talk show turned out to be as rewarding as it was challenging. On one end, she was nominated for two Daytime Emmy awards as an outstanding talk show host, but on the flip side, she received backlash for making controversial comments. During an October 2015 episode, Symoné opined that she wouldn't hire job applicants with black-sounding names, and the resulting uproar forced her to issue an apology. In a similar fashion, the actor stirred up controversy when she voiced the opinion that she did not want Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.
Nevertheless, co-hosting "The View" let Symoné' shake off the child star image. "I wanted to do it in the first place was because everyone that I had grown up with had to make their transition into adulthood," Symoné shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I wanted it to be about my mind and I wanted it to be about my opinions." Symoné left the talk show in October 2016 when "Raven's Home" came calling, and as the series ended years later, she signed a lucrative deal with Disney to produce and direct her own shows.
Raven-Symoné married Miranda Pearman-Maday in a private ceremony
For years, Raven-Symoné kept her sexuality under wraps. The "Mighty Oak" actor, who was previously linked to male partners, came out in August 2013 when it emerged that several states would legalize gay marriage. "I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you," Symoné tweeted. The following month, the former child star publicly stepped out with her then-girlfriend, AzMarie Livingston, at rapper Ludacris' charity event. Symoné and Livingston eventually parted ways in 2015, and her next public relationship was with Miranda Pearman-Maday.
During the early months of Symoné and Maday's relationship, the couple was bound by a non-disclosure agreement. It was a decision Maday did not like at all, but the pair's relationship remained private until they made their wedding public in 2020. "8PM ~ my wife for life," Maday captioned an Instagram post of herself and Symoné kissing on their big day. The private ceremony took place at actor Debbie Allen's home in Los Angeles, California.
Symoné and Maday's wedding was a free-spirited affair, unlike most Hollywood nuptials. The duo had one of the shortest guest lists in show business history (only six people were present), dressed in stylish black and beige clothing from Hypebeast, and had an unorthodox choice of song for their first dance — Jay-Z's 2004 hit "99 Problems." The celebrations were "joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music, and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me," as Maday shared in a joint interview with People.
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday host the Tea Time podcast together
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday are both familiar with the entertainment scene, and therefore, it made sense for the couple to join forces and start a podcast together. The "Tea Time" concept began as a YouTube series where the duo drank tea and had meals while discussing numerous topics, but they soon started interviewing celebrity guests.
During a chat with "Girl's Trip" star Tiffany Haddish, the trio talked about their fashion fails, food preferences, and some of the A-lister's past gross habits — apparently, Haddish drank out of the toilet bowl when she was growing up! The pair also discussed triggers with "Glee" actor Amber Riley and tackled new beginnings with former child star Drake Bell.
Symoné and Maday have been candid about different aspects of their relationship on the "Tea Time" podcast. During an April 2025 episode, the pair disclosed that they prefer to sleep in separate bedrooms since Symoné has irregular sleeping patterns. And when it comes to parenting, Symoné let their audience know that she was looking forward to raising a child with Maday.