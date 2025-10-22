Raven-Symoné's Stunning Transformation

Raven-Symoné has one golden rule on parenting, which she boldly asserted in an interview with "The Viall Files" podcast: "I don't believe any child should be on TV or recorded until after they turn 10 years old." It's a declaration Symoné has every right to make because it's her lived experience. The actor was a commercial model when she was an infant before finding fame on "The Cosby Show" at 3 years old.

Symoné launched her music career at 7 years old, and by the time she was in her late teens, she had made Disney history by becoming the youngest black woman to have a show named in her honor. The "Just Roll With It" actor gradually built a name for herself as a director (she has credits on shows like "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" and "Sydney to the Max"), and just when we thought she was done, Symoné was well on her way to becoming a mogul with the signing of an overall deal with Disney.

Despite her sentiments, Symoné's career trajectory is a representation of child acting done right. Most child stars have a tendency to fall off the deep end, but she has grown up right in front of our very eyes. The story of Symoné's stunning transformation is as inspiring as it is mind-boggling.