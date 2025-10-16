Is RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Jumping On The 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Trend? We Asked A Plastic Surgeon
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife and the Emmy-nominated actor Cheryl Hines has been busy all week promoting her new book "Unscripted." Between podcast interviews and talk show appearances (including a sit-down on "The View," where she was grilled on her husband's qualifications to serve as the Secretary of Health and Human Services), viewers couldn't help but notice she looked remarkably different. "Her Face!!!! WTF???" one user on X exclaimed after watching her interview on "CBS Mornings" with Natalie Morales. Another took a shot at her new face: "She has the same plastic surgeon as Mrs. Bezos. They could be sisters."
Looking at older photos of Hines, it does appear like she's changed quite a bit throughout the years — perhaps some fine lines here and some creases there, but definitely a lot more volume in her lips. However, according to Dr. Michael Niccole, a board certified plastic surgeon and founder of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach California, she doesn't seem to have undergone significant cosmetic enhancement. "Her lips look slightly fuller and smoother — that can be because she's likely had some filler, and the softness around her eyes might suggest some light Botox," Niccole exclusively told us.
He also dismissed the idea that she's had a nip and tuck (somewhere, Hines just let out a big sigh of relief). "Typically when someone gets a facelift, it usually involves a neck lift as well," the surgeon noted, adding that the star doesn't have the tightness or scarring that would indicate that kind of work. In conclusion, he said, "She looks refreshed and not overdone, and in my opinion she avoided the 'Mar-a-Lago face' features like overly plumped cheeks or lips."
Cheryl Hines is all for plastic surgery
In the past, Cheryl Hines opened up about her thoughts on plastic surgery and said she's all for doing whatever makes you feel more confident. "If it makes you happy, do it. I don't care. Whatever works," the actor shrugged in a past interview, as quoted by Irish Star. It's unclear whether she's had a change of heart since, but the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star believes that beauty comes from within. "It's about accepting who you are. And that takes time," Hines told New Beauty in 2021. "I always say, 'I do the best I can with what I've got.'" She added, "Don't try too much to be somebody else. Work with you've got, make it your best and feel good about yourself." (See also: Cheryl Hines looks so different makeup-free.)
Elsewhere, the Kennedy wife also shared her secret to aging gracefully, which really just boils down to good skincare and healthy habits. "Over the years, I've learned that it's not the makeup, but how your skin is maintained," Hines, who, along with her daughter Catherine Rose Young, released her own skincare line in 2023, said. "For me, that means moisture, and a lot of it." That, combined with hydration, sleep, exercise, a healthy diet, and SPF. She didn't mention any cosmetic procedures, but one thing Hines admitted to dabbling in was microneedling, which is great for minimizing the appearance of scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. "It simulates your collagen, and it feels like it's doing something," she said. "I always like when you can feel a treatment doing something."