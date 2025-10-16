Is RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Jumping On The 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Trend? We Asked A Plastic Surgeon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife and the Emmy-nominated actor Cheryl Hines has been busy all week promoting her new book "Unscripted." Between podcast interviews and talk show appearances (including a sit-down on "The View," where she was grilled on her husband's qualifications to serve as the Secretary of Health and Human Services), viewers couldn't help but notice she looked remarkably different. "Her Face!!!! WTF???" one user on X exclaimed after watching her interview on "CBS Mornings" with Natalie Morales. Another took a shot at her new face: "She has the same plastic surgeon as Mrs. Bezos. They could be sisters."

Looking at older photos of Hines, it does appear like she's changed quite a bit throughout the years — perhaps some fine lines here and some creases there, but definitely a lot more volume in her lips. However, according to Dr. Michael Niccole, a board certified plastic surgeon and founder of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach California, she doesn't seem to have undergone significant cosmetic enhancement. "Her lips look slightly fuller and smoother — that can be because she's likely had some filler, and the softness around her eyes might suggest some light Botox," Niccole exclusively told us.

He also dismissed the idea that she's had a nip and tuck (somewhere, Hines just let out a big sigh of relief). "Typically when someone gets a facelift, it usually involves a neck lift as well," the surgeon noted, adding that the star doesn't have the tightness or scarring that would indicate that kind of work. In conclusion, he said, "She looks refreshed and not overdone, and in my opinion she avoided the 'Mar-a-Lago face' features like overly plumped cheeks or lips."