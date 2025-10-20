Iain Armitage, 17, Has Had A Big Transformation Since Young Sheldon Ended

"Young Sheldon" fans were first introduced to Iain Armitage back in 2017, when the actor was only nine years old, but a lot has changed since then. The show has wrapped, and just as the "Young Sheldon" cast has transformed more generally, while we wouldn't say young Sheldon Cooper isn't young anymore, he's certainly grown up a lot. In fact, many social media users have been blown away by his transformation.

Okay, so a lot of the social media response stemmed from the specific pose Armitage used in one Instagram post in particular. With a mock serious expression and antique glasses, Armitage was kind of giving old school Hugh Grant vibes (though some Instagram users pointed out that he looked an awful lot like Tom Cruise when he was younger, and others still mused that he reminded them of a young Pierce Brosnan). That said, there was no mistaking who the young man was. Au contraire, his comments section was filled with fans who were blown away by how grown up he looked. "You're growing up too fast ... just the other day you went to school in a bow tie," joked one Instagram user, referencing the iconic first episode of the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff. "OH MY G-D IS THAT MY SOFT KITTY WARM KITTY LITTLE BALL OF FUR?" quipped another.

Amid all the musings on who he looked most like and the fact that he was nearing adulthood, many also quipped that Armitage's transformation was making them feel older — and TBH, same.