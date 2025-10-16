Usha Vance's Inappropriate Outfit At Charlie Kirk Ceremony Stood Out For All The Wrong Reasons
A Medal of Freedom Ceremony was held to posthumously honor Charlie Kirk, and Usha Vance chose yet another inappropriate outfit for the occasion. The ceremony took place at the White House Rose Garden on October 14, which would have been Charlie's birthday. Donald Trump presented the medal to the podcaster's widow, Erika Kirk. "Today, we're here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, a beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I've ever seen before," Trump said during his stirring remarks before presenting the medal to Erika and exchanging a hug with her. The attendees at the event were a veritable who's who of the Trump administration. Vice President JD Vance was there along with Usha, who had previously imparted wise words to Erika following her husband's death.
To receive the Medal of Freedom, Erika wore an all-black ensemble that included a dress with sheer sleeves and a billowy skirt. Many of those at the Rose Garden wore black to honor Charlie, but both Trump and JD opted for dark blue suits with red ties. Instead of wearing an outfit that included a Republican red accent, Usha went overboard and chose a scarlet red pantsuit. If SLOTUS was trying to make a statement, she certainly achieved that goal. Even the buttons were red on the former lawyer's large, vibrant jacket, which she paired with matching slacks. To pay her posthumous respects, Usha wore a black top underneath the retina-burning red, but she would have been better served by reversing the color scheme at the solemn ceremony.
Unfortunately for the second lady, that wasn't the first time she missed the stylistic mark while honoring shooting victims. While visiting a church a month earlier, Usha wore another inappropriate outfit in Minneapolis.
Usha Vance's black outfit was another misfire
Thanks in part to multiple ill-timed wardrobe choices, Usha Vance has stacked up some painfully awkward moments in 2025. A week after the mass shooting at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, JD Vance and his wife visited the site of the tragedy. Mourners had created a memorial outside the church, and the Vances both brought flowers. The vice president wore his standard-issue dark blue suit with a matching tie, while Usha elected to wear all black on that somber day. Even though the second lady was mismatched with her husband, her black attire followed decorum for the occasion. The color was correct, but Usha's clothing choice was eyebrow-raising. She sported a black sweater that clung to her frame, along with a high-waisted black leather skirt and matching black heels. Photos of the Vances standing next to each other outside the church highlighted not only their out-of-sync color choices, but how out of place the leather piece looked. Usha had other tone deaf fashion blunders earlier in the year.
A day after JD and Usha had an awkward PDA moment at the inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV, the second couple had an audience with the new pope. Along with Marco Rubio and his wife, they met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. Usha wore a black dress and accessorized with a black mantilla — a type of lace shawl. The color choice suited the meeting, but for some unexplained reason, Usha chose a dress with large, puffy three-quarter-length sleeves. These were out of place on an otherwise fine outfit, and similar to the red pantsuit at Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom Ceremony, the sleeves were an absolute eyesore.