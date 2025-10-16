Usha Vance's Inappropriate Outfit At Charlie Kirk Ceremony Stood Out For All The Wrong Reasons

A Medal of Freedom Ceremony was held to posthumously honor Charlie Kirk, and Usha Vance chose yet another inappropriate outfit for the occasion. The ceremony took place at the White House Rose Garden on October 14, which would have been Charlie's birthday. Donald Trump presented the medal to the podcaster's widow, Erika Kirk. "Today, we're here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, a beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I've ever seen before," Trump said during his stirring remarks before presenting the medal to Erika and exchanging a hug with her. The attendees at the event were a veritable who's who of the Trump administration. Vice President JD Vance was there along with Usha, who had previously imparted wise words to Erika following her husband's death.

To receive the Medal of Freedom, Erika wore an all-black ensemble that included a dress with sheer sleeves and a billowy skirt. Many of those at the Rose Garden wore black to honor Charlie, but both Trump and JD opted for dark blue suits with red ties. Instead of wearing an outfit that included a Republican red accent, Usha went overboard and chose a scarlet red pantsuit. If SLOTUS was trying to make a statement, she certainly achieved that goal. Even the buttons were red on the former lawyer's large, vibrant jacket, which she paired with matching slacks. To pay her posthumous respects, Usha wore a black top underneath the retina-burning red, but she would have been better served by reversing the color scheme at the solemn ceremony.

Unfortunately for the second lady, that wasn't the first time she missed the stylistic mark while honoring shooting victims. While visiting a church a month earlier, Usha wore another inappropriate outfit in Minneapolis.