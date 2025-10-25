The Tragic Truth About Jennifer Aniston's Decision To Remain Childless

Jennifer Aniston has spent most of her career being reminded of the fact that she doesn't have children. It's the one part of her life everybody seems obsessed with despite everything she's shared about her attempts and struggles to conceive. And sure, she's gotten better at brushing it off now, "But there comes a point when you can't not hear it," Aniston told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "The narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic." It's impossible to not feel the sting. "I'm just a human being," stressed Aniston. "That's why I thought, 'What the hell?'"

The actor, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, did try for years to become a mother. In her quest, she explored every possible option, from fertility treatments to Chinese herbal remedies. She could've easily adopted, but Aniston wanted to have a child that was biologically hers. "When people say, 'But you can adopt.' I don't want to adopt," she told Dax Shepard of her decision to remain childless in an episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I want my own DNA in a little person." Perhaps that might sound selfish, but that's the only way she could imagine it. "Whatever that is, [I] wanted it."

Alas, her dream of having kids never materialized. But something about knowing she gave it her all gives her a sense of peace. "I have zero regrets," Aniston said in a previous interview with Allure. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe.'" Finally, she can stop dwelling on what might have been and focus on what is. "I don't have to think about that anymore," Aniston added.