Comedians Who Got Caught Stealing Jokes

While getting into the entertainment business and actually reaching the point where one can sustain themselves and their families through their work is a rarely accomplished feat from a sheer statistical standpoint, making it big as a stand-up comic — or any kind of comedian, for that matter — is especially difficult. Comics typically spend years on the road, performing in front of small crowds and in seedy venues, as they work to hone the craft of eliciting laughter from strangers. "It feels like weight lifting; just to get stronger, little by little," Taylor Tomlinson said on Comedy Central's "This Is Stand-Up," adding, "if you take time off from doing that, that muscle just disappears." Along the way, jokes are perfected, bits are carefully crafted, and characters and new personas are developed, some of which are deeply personal.

So, when one comic is found — or even believed — to be using other performers' material and passing it off as their own, it's considered a sin of the highest order. To working comics, joke-stealing is actual stealing, as their material is essentially their livelihood. The rub there is that parallel thinking exists; shared or similar experiences filtered through similarly creative minds can produce similar social commentary and art. Moreover, proving that a joke or a bit has legitimately been stolen can be difficult. And some of comedy's all-time greats have been accused of the crime. Here are comedians who have been caught stealing jokes.