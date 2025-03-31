Celebs Who Can't Stand Amy Schumer

One of the worst things for a comedian to be accused of is plagiarism. Amy Schumer's reputation inevitably came under fire in 2016 when three comedians accused her of stealing their jokes.

Wendy Liebman, Kathleen Madigan, and Tammy Pescatelli all claimed that Schumer had done the dirty on them, with the latter unarguably the most vocal. "What has always been amazing to me is that she purports to be a feminist and yet only steals from other female comedians," she remarked (via Vox) in a since-deleted tweet. "If we call her on it we are 'jealous' or career shamed. Be successful. We want you to do well, just do it [with] your own material." Pescatelli concluded her online attack by revealing that the object of her ire had blocked her on the platform.

Schumer later insisted that she'd done nothing wrong. Although Pescatelli acknowledged that the situation had been blown out of proportion by the press, she still took umbrage at having her hard work thieved. "Originality is rare in this day and age," she told Boston Magazine. "It does count because again, every joke that someone tells, that's stream of revenue. Especially when you're a professional."