Celebs Who Can't Stand Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer has certainly never been afraid to dish it out, whether it's roasting Hilaria Baldwin for her ”Von Trapp amount" of kids, questioning Leonardo DiCaprio's penchant for models under the age of 25, or calling out her apparent longtime bully Jenny McCarthy. And let's not forget the time that she referred to Donald Trump as an "orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster" (via The Independent).
Therefore, unsurprisingly, the oft-sketchy "Kinda Pregnant" star has also had to learn to take it back too. Indeed, as one of the most outspoken women in comedy, Schumer has faced her fair share of criticism from both the general public and her fellow celebrities over the years. From bitter battles with beauty influencers and hypocrisy accusations from actors to disputes with civil rights royalty and beefs with her fellow standups, here's a look at 13 times the Golden Globe and Grammy nominee incurred the wrath of the rich and famous.
Nick Cannon called Amy out for a homophobic slur
In 2018, Kevin Hart decided to pass on the opportunity to host the biggest night in film, the Academy Awards, following the resurfacing of tweets which many deemed homophobic. And thanks to one of his celebrity defenders, Amy Schumer's name ended up entering the conversation, too.
In an attempt to point out the hypocrisies of supposedly liberal Hollywood, Nick Cannon retweeted several similarly offensive messages that had been posted on the same social media platform by the likes of Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Chelsea Handler. "Interesting, I wonder if there was any backlash here," the former "Wild 'N Out" host responded to a 2010 quip from the latter, which read, "This is what a f** bird likes like [sic] when he flexes."
After bringing Silverman's use of the other F-word to his followers' attention, Cannon reminded everyone of a 2012 tweet from Schumer, which read (via The Independent), "Enjoy 'Skyfall' f***. I'm bout to get knee deep in Helen Hunt #thesessions." He then asked, "I'm just saying ... should we keep going?"
Tammy Pescatelli accused Amy of stealing jokes
One of the worst things for a comedian to be accused of is plagiarism. Amy Schumer's reputation inevitably came under fire in 2016 when three comedians accused her of stealing their jokes.
Wendy Liebman, Kathleen Madigan, and Tammy Pescatelli all claimed that Schumer had done the dirty on them, with the latter unarguably the most vocal. "What has always been amazing to me is that she purports to be a feminist and yet only steals from other female comedians," she remarked (via Vox) in a since-deleted tweet. "If we call her on it we are 'jealous' or career shamed. Be successful. We want you to do well, just do it [with] your own material." Pescatelli concluded her online attack by revealing that the object of her ire had blocked her on the platform.
Schumer later insisted that she'd done nothing wrong. Although Pescatelli acknowledged that the situation had been blown out of proportion by the press, she still took umbrage at having her hard work thieved. "Originality is rare in this day and age," she told Boston Magazine. "It does count because again, every joke that someone tells, that's stream of revenue. Especially when you're a professional."
Wanda Sykes believes Amy should stay in her lane
In 2022, Academy Awards co-host Amy Schumer hit upon the brainstorm of inviting Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of war-torn Ukraine, to speak at the ceremony because of the attention it would bring to his cause. Unfortunately for the comedian, the idea went down like a lead balloon.
Indeed, Schumer was subsequently accused of displaying a sense of self-importance, with even one of her fellow presenters sticking the knife in, too. When asked about the "I Feel Pretty" star's request, which was respectfully denied by the show's producers, Wanda Sykes argued that celebrities should stick to what they know.
After expressing her support for Zelensky while walking the red carpet alongside wife Alex Niedbalski, the funnywoman told Variety (via The Independent), "You know, in Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves ... I understand that, yeah, what we do reaches a lot people and we can persuade a lot of people, but it's also [respectful] to just know your lane. You know what I'm saying? Know your lane."
Martin Luther King's daughter argued Amy was trying to weaponize her father's words
In 2022, Amy Schumer posted archival footage of Martin Luther King Jr. in which the civil rights activist states that "Israel must exist" and calls out the evils of antisemitism. No stranger to speaking about the war between the aforementioned nation and Hamas, the funnywoman was subsequently accused of weaponizing such sentiments for her own political gain.
Unsurprisingly, King Jr.'s daughter took particular umbrage with how Schumer took her father's words out of context and headed to X (formerly Twitter) herself to give the comedian a piece of her mind. "Amy: Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I," Bernice King began a thread on the social media platform.
"He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils," King continued. "I am certain he would call for Israel's bombing of Palestinians to cease ... He said, 'Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.' We have much to correct." She then posted a relevant clip of her dad discussing withdrawing from the war in Vietnam and urged Schumer to read his book, "Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?"
Lauren Jauregui referred to Amy as a 'genocidal freak'
Bernice King wasn't the only individual who publicly called out Amy Schumer for appearing to weaponize the words of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. — Lauren Jauregui, formerly one-fifth of chart-topping girl group Fifth Harmony, was also incensed at the comedian's online conduct.
Several months after Schumer posted the offending archival footage on X, Jauregui took to the same social media platform to make her feelings crystal clear on the subject. "I want all you passive genocidal freaks to keep Dr. King's name tf out of your mouths tomorrow, thanks," the singer wrote before calling out the "Trainwreck" star specifically, also tagging her in the process.
In stark contrast to Schumer, Jauregui has repeatedly voiced her support for Palestine, including several pleas for a ceasefire. Several months earlier, the "Trust Issues" singer had also called out "Stranger Things" star Noah Jupe after he also expressed his desire for peace. She tweeted, "You were literally out here with 'Zionism is Sexy' stickers, calling all Palestinians and those in support of them 'terrorists,' so shut the actual f*** up about 'I just want harmony for everyone.'"
Ashley Graham called out Amy's 'double standards'
In 2016, Amy Schumer was featured alongside Adele, Melissa McCarthy, and Ashley Graham in Glamour magazine's 'Chic At Any Size' issue. But it's fair to say that the "Snatched" star didn't appreciate the honor.
Schumer quickly took to Instagram to argue about her plus-size label, pointing out that while this constitutes a size 16, she typically falls between six and eight. Graham, however, believed that the first choice "Barbie" star had taken offense where there wasn't any intended.
During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the model also accused Schumer of hypocrisy: "I can see both sides, but Amy talks about being a big girl in the industry. You thrive on being a big girl, but when you're grouped in with us, you're not happy about it? That to me, felt like a double standard." Schumer soon responded to Graham on Twitter, claiming that she understood where she was coming from and that she had "nothing but respect for her."
Syleena Johnson questioned Amy's silence over Black Lives Matter
You can always rely on Syleena Johnson to tell it like she sees it. And the "All Falls Down" singer was in typically outspoken form during a 2024 appearance on podcast "Cocktails with Queens" in which she blasted Amy Schumer for her apparent lack of social conscience.
While discussing the 2024 Buffalo mass shooting, which left 10 Black people dead, Johnson noted how the tragedy had gone largely underreported in the media. She also mentioned how certain famous faces had kept quiet, too. "Remember when the celebrities were traumatized over a smack between two grown ass men," the R&B vocalist said (via The Shade Room), referring to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards and the subsequent reactions.
"How loud are they now that an anti-Black hate crime killed 10 people?" Johnson continued before specifically shaming Schumer and fellow liberal comedy figure Judd Apatow. "When it comes to policing Black people you haven't hesitated ... but when Black people are killed by a racist demon ... where is your pleather pale ass tears?"
Khloé Kardashian labeled Amy a hypocrite
Amy Schumer may have felt she was paying Khloé Kardashian a compliment when she noted how much weight the reality-TV star had lost while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2016. Unfortunately, it wasn't taken that way.
The drama began during the show's opening monologue in which the confidently aging Schumer quipped (via Entertainment Weekly), "We used to have Khloé, you know? Khloé was ours, right? But then Khloé, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall." When these comments were played back to Kardashian during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the E! personality was not exactly amused.
Although Kardashian admitted she found Schumer — who admitted to losing weight herself while shooting "Trainwreck" — funny, she also labeled her something of a hypocrite. "I was more upset that someone claims they're like a girl's girl and that they're all about women empowerment, and then she says that I'm not relatable because I'm not fat anymore," the star said. "I'm proud, I've worked for three f***ing years to do this. ... 'We lost Khloé?' Who's we? 'We lost Khloé.' What community lost Khloé?"
Amy got into a feud with Asia Jackson over Gaza
Amy Schumer made another enemy with her views on the Israel-Hamas war in November 2023 when she shared a provocative comic strip on Instagram. The controversial post, designed to satirize American supporters of the pro-Palestine movement, included signs that read, "Gazans rape Jewish girls only in self defense," and "Proud of our rapist martyrs." And actor Asia Jackson was just one of many individuals who called out the comedian for her sense of humor.
"It's so crazy to me how Bella and Gigi had to tiptoe around their statements and then Amy Schumer is like 'Gazans are rapists' and will still have a career," Jackson wrote on X, also referring to comments made by Bella and Gigi Hadid. Despite not being tagged, the "Life and Beth" star somehow found the post and, in a direct message, wrote (via The Independent), "Did something I post about my people being massacred upset you?"
"The Islamophobia and generalisation of Gazan people did," Jackson responded before she was accused by Schumer of being antisemitic and uneducated about Jewish history. Continuing the heated back and forth, the beauty influencer replied, "Imagine coming into a Black person's DMs trying to lecture them about what it's like to feel unsafe. I don't let my mom walk around alone because she's Asian, like do you really think that you, a blonde, blue-eyed white woman, have some sort of claim on feeling unsafe?"
Gabrielle Union called out Amy's insensitivity
Gabrielle Union sure wasn't holding back while on the promotional trail for controversial film "Birth of A Nation." Indeed, while discussing how the slavery drama could open up conversations about white privilege, the actor cited three specific celebrities she believed were prime examples: Amy Schumer was one such name.
"Maybe I can help to explain the oppressive systems that have benefited and allowed them to say these careless, insensitive, and offensive things," Union remarked to xoNecole, referring to Schumer and Kate Upton, having revealed she'd already spoken to Lena Dunham. "Those conversations are awkward as f*** and they get heated. Similar to watching people have conversations about consent."
While Union appeared to be referencing Upton's criticism of the Miami Dolphins players who silently protested the national anthem, it's not entirely clear what put Schumer in her line of fire. However, it's believed that it's related to the comedian's interview with Dunham, in which they discussed Odell Beckham Jr. and the "Girls" creator later expressed remorse (via Time) for continuing the "long and often violent history of the over-sexualization of black male bodies." Schumer, however, kept quiet.
Kyle Sandilands called Amy a troll
Amy Schumer didn't exactly endear herself to the Australian population when she mocked one of their biggest acting exports, Nicole Kidman, for her posture. The comedian came under fire after captioning (via Yahoo! Lifestyle) a since-deleted Instagram photo of Kidman watching the US Open, "This how human sit."
Schumer later posted an apology on Instagram to "all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien." But this wasn't enough for Nat Barr of Aussie morning TV show Sunrise. "It was pretty fierce," she told viewers. "Things have changed since Amy started her joking career."
Radio personality Kyle Sandilands, however, was far more forthright in his criticism of Schumer, telling listeners, "This b**** has got no idea. I don't know why she feels she can be an a**hole to everyone. I just don't like her because she's just a horrible human being. She's nothing."
Josh Peck believes Amy threw a fellow comedian under the bus
Having co-hosted the Academy Awards two years earlier, Amy Schumer no doubt felt qualified to pass judgment on Jo Koy's divisive presiding over the 2024 Golden Globes. While appearing on podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat," she did just that, arguing (via Yahoo! News) that her fellow comedian got a "lesson handed to him."
Schumer also said that Koy threw his writers under the bus by blaming them for the muted response to his jokes, recalling how she'd cleared certain jokes about celebrities with the celebrities themselves during her own awards show gig. Interestingly, while appearing on the podcast "Good Guys," Josh Peck claimed that Schumer had now done what she'd accused Koy of.
"I feel defensive of comedians," the former "Drake and Josh" star explained. "It's a brotherhood, it's a sisterhood. And she basically was critical of Jo Koy. She was throwing him under the bus, which was [unfair] because she's a comedian. It's like, we all know he had a tough night. Why continue to go after him a month later?"
Tig Notaro made it clear she isn't friends with Amy
While speaking to Vanity Fair in 2013, Amy Schumer argued that fellow comedian Tig Notaro had it much tougher than other women on the road due to her sexuality and masculine appearance, adding, "People fear what they don't understand." Well, it appears that the star she was talking about didn't take kindly to such pigeonholing.
"I don't know what she was talking about," Notaro told The Guardian when the aforementioned comments came up. "It sounds like offensive nonsense to me. I find that so offensive and weird. If you knew me well, you would never say that."
Just when you thought things couldn't have gotten more awkward, Notaro also appeared to refute Schumer's claims that they'd ever been friends. "I worked with her for the first season [of 'Inside Amy Schumer']," she responded when pressed about the matter. "Let's leave it there."