What George Santos' Time In Prison Was Really Like

After a gushy plea to the president, George Santos has been released from Fairton Federal Prison. Donald Trump's reasoning for his release? Santos' extensive time spent in solitary confinement, which he'd been placed under for his protection.

Record scratch, freeze frame. You're probably wondering what Santos said to Trump to convince the fellow felon to set him free. As seen in the letter, which was published by The South Shore Press, after a few obsequious opening paragraphs (more on those later), Santos shared that he'd been placed in solitary confinement after it was reported that there were death threats against him. However, far from the Special Housing Unit bringing him peace of mind, Santos explained that it had been incredibly difficult for him. "I am locked inside a small steel cage twenty-four hours a day. My only contact with the outside world is a brief phone call to my family — once every thirty days," Santos wrote.

The embattled congressman, who was arrested on 13 federal charges back in 2023, went on to note that the end of his time in the SHU didn't seem to be in sight. This, he explained, was because the FBI had to complete its investigation into the threats before he could be guaranteed safety. "Until then, I exist in limbo, caught between uncertainty and silence," he wrote. Cue the deep, dramatic music.