Kamala Harris Didn't Do This One Common Thing Her Entire Time As VP

On September 23, 2025, former Vice President and two-time presidential candidate Kamala Harris released a campaign tell-all memoir aptly titled "107 Days." In the confines of the book, Harris let it all hang out: verifying her icy feud with Jill Biden with one blistering name-drop and copping to marriage troubles with Doug Emhoff. Harris even revealed that Pete Buttigieg would've been her "first choice" running mate during her 2024 bid for the presidency except for the fact that she thought it "too big of a risk" to have both a Black woman and a gay man running on the same ticket. Alas, it appears she also had an axe to grind over this one common thing she didn't get to do during her entire time as vice prez: text and take pictures on her phone.

"As soon as I became vice president, I disabled the text capability and even the camera on my phone. For four years, I didn't receive or send a text message of any kind, official or unofficial," she candidly revealed in her memoir. Harris later doubled down on her feelings about not being able to use all of the features and capabilities of her phone while speaking at an event promoting her new book. "Now I have a real phone," she said proudly in a video posted on TikTok. "So, I had a phone, but it really didn't do much because it was so loaded with security. I did not have a camera on my phone for four years. I did not have Notes ... I couldn't text," she lamented before seemingly taking a jab at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and referencing one of the scandals that rocked the former Fox News host's reputation. "And by the way," she continued, stopping short of uttering the words "these motherf***ers," and then, "are out there doing national security secrets and war plans on Signal."