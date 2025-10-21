The Most Inappropriate Celeb Interview Questions Of 2025 So Far

Ayo Edebiri had to fight to have her voice heard after being excluded from a conversation involving her "After The Hunt" co-stars, Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, in September. While promoting their project in Italy, journalist Federica Polidoro directed a question about the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements to only Roberts and Garfield, barring Edebiri from the option to participate in the conversation. Roberts, for her part, seemed a bit irritated with the reporter, asking Polidoro to repeat the question and throwing a little shade at her for wearing shades. "With your sunglasses on, I can't tell which of us you're talking to," she said.

Fortunately, Edebiri recaptured her voice by cutting into the conversation and giving her opinion on the matter. She said, in part, "I think maybe hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there's work being done by activists, by people, every day, that's beautiful, important work that's not finished — that's really, really, really active for a reason, 'cause this world is really charged." She continued, "And that work isn't finished at all."

After being soundly criticized on the internet for trying to leave Edebiri out of the conversation, Polidoro responded to the backlash on her Instagram Story. However, she did not apologize to Edebiri. Instead, she adopted a defensive tone and complained about being deemed a racist. She called her critics "the real racists" and wrote (via Reddit), "Journalism's role is to ask questions, even on delicate topics, with respect and responsibility." So, here's a question for the journalist: Did she treat Edebiri with respect by excluding her?