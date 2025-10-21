The Most Inappropriate Celeb Interview Questions Of 2025 So Far
Celebrities are shady and mercurial creatures who are easily flattered and even more easily offended. That's why most interviewers lucky enough to interview them in person walk a delicate line between asking the questions people want to know and totally alienating a star. Every now and then, however, an interviewer will accidentally put their foot into their mouth when interviewing Hollywood's elite, resulting in a rather inappropriate interview.
2025 contained a few such moments where both the celebs and their fans were left stunned at a reporter's gall; you know, questions so bad you wonder where they got their training from. But most importantly, what happened to good old common sense? Here are our top three most inappropriate celeb interview questions of 2025 (so far).
Ayo Edebiri fought for her voice to be heard
Ayo Edebiri had to fight to have her voice heard after being excluded from a conversation involving her "After The Hunt" co-stars, Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, in September. While promoting their project in Italy, journalist Federica Polidoro directed a question about the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements to only Roberts and Garfield, barring Edebiri from the option to participate in the conversation. Roberts, for her part, seemed a bit irritated with the reporter, asking Polidoro to repeat the question and throwing a little shade at her for wearing shades. "With your sunglasses on, I can't tell which of us you're talking to," she said.
Fortunately, Edebiri recaptured her voice by cutting into the conversation and giving her opinion on the matter. She said, in part, "I think maybe hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there's work being done by activists, by people, every day, that's beautiful, important work that's not finished — that's really, really, really active for a reason, 'cause this world is really charged." She continued, "And that work isn't finished at all."
After being soundly criticized on the internet for trying to leave Edebiri out of the conversation, Polidoro responded to the backlash on her Instagram Story. However, she did not apologize to Edebiri. Instead, she adopted a defensive tone and complained about being deemed a racist. She called her critics "the real racists" and wrote (via Reddit), "Journalism's role is to ask questions, even on delicate topics, with respect and responsibility." So, here's a question for the journalist: Did she treat Edebiri with respect by excluding her?
Ariana Grande was caught off guard about 'Nonna' question
Ariana Grande was everywhere in 2025, thanks to her part as Glinda in "Wicked," but she almost had one of her celebratory moments ruined by an awkward interviewer, who may have meant well, but definitely left common sense at the door. As Grande walked the red carpet for the Golden Globes in January, a reporter randomly asked her if her grandmother, whom Grande is famously close with, was still alive. Despite Grande's known diva side, she answered the question with grace, saying, "Yes, my Nonna, she's 99." Adding on to the original question of who'd be the first person she told when she got the Golden Globe nomination, Grande added, "Nonna was the second (one to know)."
Naturally, social media had a field day with their reactions. "Why would she ask it like that," commented one fan on X, alongside three crying emojis. Meanwhile, a second fan wrote, Cause if she was like 'no she died yesterday' then what?" A third fan, on the other hand, wrote, "This is such a weird thing to ask..." Weird, indeed! Ultimately, that interviewer should be grateful this wasn't one celebrity meltdown that erupted on social media.
Chris Evans basically got dissed to his face
Chris Evans got way more than he bargained for in September when he appeared on stage with Anya Taylor-Joy to promote their film, "Sacrifice," in which the "Captain America" star plays a failed actor. Easy enough, right? Wrong! As Evans eagerly awaited the off-camera journalist's question, she hit him in the face with the ultimate diss, asking about his experience playing a character that "hits so close to home." The interviewer wrote his career off as a failure despite his appearances in multiple successful Marvel films and the critically acclaimed "Knives Out" murder mystery.
Ultimately, Evans laughed off the slight with the audience, but fans on social media weren't having it! On Reddit, for example, many of Evans' fans went to bat for him about the legitimacy and success of his acting career. However, one fan in particular may have summed things up best: "It really baffles me how comfortable people have become calling successful people failures (this is not even just about celebrities)," they wrote in a thread, receiving over three thousand upvotes. "People's careers will have ups and downs, I'm not sure when it became the norm for someone to have a perfect career but people seem to think it is for some reason now." They continued, "Anyway, I think people just have too much audacity now and I'm finding myself cringing way more at interviews over the past few years."