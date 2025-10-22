Karoline Leavitt & Her Husband Look Ready For A Golden Bachelor Group Date In New Pic
If there's one thing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to love, it's giving us brutal reminders of her husband's age. And a new photo from a previous group outing is giving "group date on 'The Golden Bachelor'" a lot more than it's giving "friends' day out."
On Oct. 20, 2025, fellow Trump staffer and resident Melania look-alike Margo Martin shared a collection of photos from various outings on Instagram. The first photo of the bunch finds Martin and Leavitt with their respective partners and other friends at a Washington Nationals game. Martin shares a seven-year age gap with rumored boyfriend Brock Sorensen, but that pales in comparison to the 32-year age gap between Leavitt and husband Nicholas Riccio. Needless to say, Riccio sticks out like a sore thumb among Leavitt and her group of friends and colleagues who are probably much closer in age to her than they are to him. We mean, Riccio is about as old as the press secretary's parents, after all.
Mind you, though it was only posted recently, the photo in question appears to be at least a few months old. For starters, the Washington Nationals were eliminated from playoff contention back in September. Additionally, judging by the black tank top and red pants Leavitt is wearing in the photo, it was probably taken on July 4, when Leavitt wore the same outfit to meet with troops at a Nationals game (per Instagram).
What has Karoline Leavitt said about her age gap with her husband?
In the past, Karoline Leavitt has implied that she's at least aware Nicholas Riccio would probably look more like her father than her husband to anyone unfamiliar with the couple. Nevertheless, she stands by their relationship.
Leavitt was asked point-blank about her age-gap marriage during a February 2025 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," saying of Riccio, "He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend, and he's my rock." She also shared the story of how the two met, explaining that they had both been invited to an event a mutual friend of theirs was hosting. "I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love," she said.
Once again, however, Leavitt acknowledged that she and her husband have "a very atypical love story," alluding to the fact that he was born in the middle of President Lyndon B. Johnson 's administration, while she was born during the latter half of the latter half of the Bill Clinton years. "But he's incredible," Leavitt said, though, in a bit of poor wording, added, "He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for." That's not to say there haven't been attempts to close the perceived gap between them. After all, Leavitt may not be nearly as old as her husband, but she often at least tries to dress the part.