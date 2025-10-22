Karoline Leavitt & Her Husband Look Ready For A Golden Bachelor Group Date In New Pic

If there's one thing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to love, it's giving us brutal reminders of her husband's age. And a new photo from a previous group outing is giving "group date on 'The Golden Bachelor'" a lot more than it's giving "friends' day out."

On Oct. 20, 2025, fellow Trump staffer and resident Melania look-alike Margo Martin shared a collection of photos from various outings on Instagram. The first photo of the bunch finds Martin and Leavitt with their respective partners and other friends at a Washington Nationals game. Martin shares a seven-year age gap with rumored boyfriend Brock Sorensen, but that pales in comparison to the 32-year age gap between Leavitt and husband Nicholas Riccio. Needless to say, Riccio sticks out like a sore thumb among Leavitt and her group of friends and colleagues who are probably much closer in age to her than they are to him. We mean, Riccio is about as old as the press secretary's parents, after all.

Mind you, though it was only posted recently, the photo in question appears to be at least a few months old. For starters, the Washington Nationals were eliminated from playoff contention back in September. Additionally, judging by the black tank top and red pants Leavitt is wearing in the photo, it was probably taken on July 4, when Leavitt wore the same outfit to meet with troops at a Nationals game (per Instagram).