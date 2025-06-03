Karoline Leavitt's Fugly Green Blazer Looks Ripped From Her Older Husband's Closet
If you look at throwback pics of Karoline Leavitt, it's clear that her style game has slipped hard since she became the White House press secretary. There are multiple instances of Leavitt aging herself with her frumpy outfits, and her fugly green blazer may be the worst example yet. The outdated, ill-fitting garment looks like it was ripped straight from the closet of Leavitt's husband Nicholas Riccio — who is more than 30 years her senior.
Leavitt wore the green blazer while speaking to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, having apparently missed the memo that St. Patrick's Day is on March 17, not June 2. Its tacky green hue aside, the blazer is also proof that the press secretary seriously needs to get a new tailor. It fits her obnoxiously big, further adding to that "playing dress-up" kind of feel. We also have to wonder if wisdom really does come with age, because the fact that Leavitt's much-older husband let her leave the house looking like that is kind of concerning in itself. Normally, we can't stand men telling women what they can and can't wear. But a fashion faux pas of this magnitude does honestly warrant intervention — if not from Riccio, from someone.
Then again, Riccio is pushing 60 (at the time of this writing), so it's hard to imagine anything he'd suggest would be any better (again, assuming Leavitt didn't grab the green blazer from his closet by mistake before getting dressed in the dark).
Has Karoline Leavitt addressed her age gap with her husband?
If you were unaware about the massive age gap between Karoline Leavitt and husband Nicholas Riccio, you may be wondering a bit about their dynamic and how people generally respond to it. Well, while we certainly like to have a bit of fun about it, the internet at large is far more ruthless. Leavitt recently offered a brutal reminder of her husband's age when she posted a poolside pic, with many commenting that Riccio looks more like her father than her partner. It certainly doesn't help that Riccio is shockingly close in age to Leavitt's actual parents. In fact, the 27-year-old Leavitt's mother is actually a bit younger than her 59-year-old son-in-law.
It even seems as though the internet's brutal jokes about Leavitt's husband have gotten to her somewhat, as he's had a reduced presence on the White House press secretary's social media pages as of late. Even so, Leavitt stands by their relationship. "I mean it's a very atypical love story but he's incredible," Leavitt said during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" earlier this year, adding, "He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life. ... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board."