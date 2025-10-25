12 Times HGTV Fans Were Upset With The Property Brothers

Most HGTV hosts are incredibly passionate about their careers and have spent years building a reputation in their industry. The vast majority of the hosts seen on the network are real estate agents, construction experts fixing up homes, or working a similar sort of job whether the cameras were on them or not. But the same can't necessarily be said about Drew and Jonathan Scott. Before "Property Brothers," the Scotts were actually trying to pursue acting careers.

Years before the first episode of "Property Brothers" aired, both Scotts accumulated a handful of credits for their acting resumes. Among them, Drew was a body double on the show "Smallville," and Jonathan appeared in an uncredited role on "The X-Files." Additionally, they both had roles in the 1997 Canadian high school drama, "Breaker High," which starred none other than fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling. However, since it's incredibly difficult to find success in Hollywood, the brothers pivoted to real estate and flipping homes. In a 2012 interview with Glamour, they said, "During university we did our very first property, ended up flipping it — before flipping was a trend or cool ... We went back to school for construction and design, and our company exploded and we were approached to do 'Property Brothers.'"

Since becoming actors was their initial dream, many fans have argued that the Scott brothers are not truly passionate about flipping homes. One Reddit user claimed, "They're actors and not real designers/PMs, I would rather see someone who actually does the work." Even though they've been hosting shows on HGTV for almost 15 years, some viewers believe that the brothers care more about Hollywood stardom than helping people live in their dream home.