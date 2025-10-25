12 Times HGTV Fans Were Upset With The Property Brothers
Drew and Jonathan Scott are undoubtedly HGTV royalty. Ever since the premiere of "Property Brothers" in 2011, the Scott brothers' shows have been incredibly successful for the network. In addition to "Property Brothers," shows like "Brother vs. Brother" and "Celebrity IOU" have been ratings hits for HGTV, so it's no surprise that the Scotts have been in the spotlight for so long. However, even though the brothers are seemingly treated like kings by HGTV, that doesn't mean everyone in the world will bow down to them.
Over the years, both die-hard and casual fans have voiced their frustrations with the Scott brothers. Some fans view the brothers as fake and unrelatable, and the duo has been criticized for seemingly getting too caught up with being celebrities, which has sullied their public image. Therefore, let's take a look at 12 times fans weren't happy with Drew and Jonathan Scott, the twin hosts of "Property Brothers" and several other hit HGTV series.
Drew and Jonathan Scott wanted to be actors before starting their HGTV show
Most HGTV hosts are incredibly passionate about their careers and have spent years building a reputation in their industry. The vast majority of the hosts seen on the network are real estate agents, construction experts fixing up homes, or working a similar sort of job whether the cameras were on them or not. But the same can't necessarily be said about Drew and Jonathan Scott. Before "Property Brothers," the Scotts were actually trying to pursue acting careers.
Years before the first episode of "Property Brothers" aired, both Scotts accumulated a handful of credits for their acting resumes. Among them, Drew was a body double on the show "Smallville," and Jonathan appeared in an uncredited role on "The X-Files." Additionally, they both had roles in the 1997 Canadian high school drama, "Breaker High," which starred none other than fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling. However, since it's incredibly difficult to find success in Hollywood, the brothers pivoted to real estate and flipping homes. In a 2012 interview with Glamour, they said, "During university we did our very first property, ended up flipping it — before flipping was a trend or cool ... We went back to school for construction and design, and our company exploded and we were approached to do 'Property Brothers.'"
Since becoming actors was their initial dream, many fans have argued that the Scott brothers are not truly passionate about flipping homes. One Reddit user claimed, "They're actors and not real designers/PMs, I would rather see someone who actually does the work." Even though they've been hosting shows on HGTV for almost 15 years, some viewers believe that the brothers care more about Hollywood stardom than helping people live in their dream home.
Property Brothers and their other shows often feel very scripted
Perhaps Drew and Jonathan Scott's acting roots are part of the reason why many fans claim episodes of "Property Brothers" feel very scripted. Over the years, more and more viewers have pointed out that a lot of the moments seen in the show feel unnatural. A Reddit user who apparently went through the application process to be on the show claimed that the HGTV show is "staged from beginning to end." Knowing this behind-the-scenes detail has changed how countless people watch "Property Brothers" and has even led to some choosing to no longer tune into the brothers' shows.
In an interview with People, Nashville resident Jenny Reimold revealed what it was actually like to be featured on "Property Brothers." Overall, Reimold had a great time on the show and loved working with the Scott brothers. However, there were several things she noticed which prove that not everything seen on the show is real or natural. "My teenage daughter's bathroom was presented as the downstairs powder room," Reimold claimed, also revealing that the backyard seen in the episode was not her own.
After filming had commenced, Reimold had actually found a script for the episode, which had notes from the Scott brothers. Additionally, after checking footage from the camera at her front door, she learned that the brothers performed several takes of them approaching her home, which proves that many of the scenes in "Property Brothers" are staged.
Drew and Jonathan Scott don't actually do the work themselves
Since Drew and Jonathan Scott are the faces of "Property Brothers" and have a lot of responsibilities as the hosts, it's clear that they don't have enough time to do a lot of the construction work themselves. In an interview with Popsugar, Jonathan claimed that both he and his brother, as well as the homeowners featured in the episodes, help with the renovation process. However, he noted that a lot of the tedious work is performed by local contractors. "I'm never laying 5,000 square feet of flooring," he said. "I have flooring companies, kitchen companies, and all of that jazz, but I can do and have done all of the work."
Knowing this behind-the-scenes detail, some fans have expressed their frustration at the brothers since the show makes it seem like they are doing the bulk of the work. One Reddit user wrote, "While I know some HGTV hosts are 'personalities' and not necessarily construction experts, they just come off as really cosplaying at what they're doing (and not very convincingly)."
Additionally, another user on Reddit referred to the brothers as "the biggest frauds on the channel." This user added, "How is it they constantly have clean tool belts on with really shiny tools? Yet they walk around measuring things, acting like they are going to build something. Stop. No one is buying it. They are never dirty, never sweaty, never actually swinging tools. Just stop."
Fans have accused the Property Brothers of catering to the wealthy
While people from all over North America have been featured on "Property Brothers," many fans argue that the series doesn't successfully show people from all walks of life. In particular, fans have complained that Drew and Jonathan Scott only perform jobs for wealthy families, or those that are at least quite well-off. This claim is proven right by the casting requirements to appear on the show. In a 2019 casting application for "Property Brothers," it was mentioned that anyone who wants to work with the brothers must have a "minimum renovation and design budget of $90,000+."
The vast majority of families in the United States and Canada wouldn't have this budget, which proves that only wealthy people are featured on "Property Brothers." This is not the case for some other HGTV series, which has caused the brothers to receive some criticism from certain fans. One Reddit user wishes the brothers would change their casting requirements, writing, "They never try to do anything in a frugal way. They never try to make anything themselves or save money. It makes me detach from them."
Some fans do not believe Drew and Jonathan Scott are relatable
While not all HGTV hosts become mainstream celebrities, Drew and Jonathan Scott are two of the most recognizable names to come from the network. Obviously, "Property Brothers" and their several other HGTV shows are incredibly popular, but the brothers have also done a lot outside of these projects. Drew actually competed on the 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars," which aired in 2017, and Jonathan is engaged to popular actress Zooey Deschanel. Therefore, even though "Property Brothers" and their other shows paint the brothers as relatable people, it's clear that they do not live average lives.
Because of this, some fans have noted that they no longer enjoy watching the brothers on HGTV. One Reddit user wrote, "They were great when they were new. But they are now Hollywood celebrities and the genuine way they came across is gone for me." Perhaps the Scott brothers shouldn't be blamed for finding incredible success in their careers and becoming somewhat mainstream celebrities, but it's obvious that this has taken some of the charm away from their shows.
Fans were disappointed when Jonathan Scott got into a bar fight
While Drew and Jonathan Scott have experienced a lot of success in their careers, there are downsides to being public figures. For example, Jonathan faced some backlash for getting in a bar fight in 2016. Jonathan and several other patrons were reportedly involved in a scuffle at a Fargo, North Dakota bar right before it was set to close. According to reports, Jonathan became upset at the bar workers after his drink was taken away at closing time and actually had to be escorted out of the establishment. Because of the brothers' popularity, this story was heavily reported on at the time and was definitely not a good look for Jonathan.
Video footage from inside the bar was later released, which showed Joanthan within a crowd of people as shoving began. In the video, one bartender even hops over the counter to try to break up the fight. Eventually, Jonathan had to be escorted out of the bar twice before tensions eased. As reported by CBC, one of the bar staffers claimed that Jonathan asked "do you know who I am?" when his drink was taken away at closing time.
Even though many reports suggest Jonathan was the main aggressor in this unfortunate situation, charges were not pressed against him. However, it's never good when celebrities get into public fights and this event definitely tarnished his reputation for a short period of time. There's a chance it will always be a news story that people refer to when talking about the brothers.
Some fans have picked sides over a rumored feud between the Property Brothers and Chip and Joanna Gaines
Speaking of fights, many fans believe there is beef between Drew and Jonathan Scott and Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are best known for their flipping skills and hosting the hit HGTV show, "Fixer Upper." "Property Brothers" and "Fixer Upper" are undoubtedly two of the most successful HGTV shows ever, which makes these four hosts some of the network's biggest stars. As such, it would make sense for them to collaborate with each other, but the Gainses turning down the chance to appear on the Scott's spinoff show "Brother vs. Brother" began a rumor that the two parties do not like each other.
Even though Chip posted a photo which included the Scott brothers on X in 2014, it has since been theorized that there is bad blood between the hosts. This theory became so popular that the Scott brothers had to address it in an interview with Fox News in 2017. "We know a lot of the [HGTV] talent really well. Our show started airing in 2011 and over that time we've met [Chip and Joanna Gaines] once or twice. They were really nice," Drew said. Jonathan added, "Chip and Joanna keep it to where they live in Waco and do their own thing, where Drew and I, we travel around."
Some fans took Jonathan's comments as a criticism of how the Gainses run their shows. Perhaps the Scott brothers are still mad that the Gainses didn't find time to film "Brother vs. Brother" all those years ago. Because of this rumored feud, loyal "Fixer Upper" fans have turned on the Scott brothers and have chosen not to watch "Property Brothers" and their other shows.
The Property Brothers were sued by a couple who appeared on the show
The Gainses are not the only couple who (potentially) have beef with Drew and Jonathan Scott. Paul and Mindy King, who appeared on "Property Brothers" in 2019, sued Cinefix, the production company behind the HGTV show, and Villa Construction, the contractors who worked on their home for the episode. The King's home was reportedly full of shoddy construction after they spent $193,000 to work with Cinefix, Villa Construction, and the Scott brothers. The King's claim that baseboards weren't even, electrical circuits for appliances weren't up to code, and whole walls needed to be torn down.
It must be mentioned that the Scott brothers were not actually named in the lawsuit. Therefore, the brothers' lawyer denied any responsibility on his client's behalf when asked about the King's complaints. In fact, their lawyer mainly blamed the Kings for this unfortunate situation, stating in an official response (via KTNV 13), "The Property Brothers ('Brothers') are not named defendants in Paul and Mindy King's (the 'Kings') lawsuit initiated against Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc. and Villa Construction, nor are they responsible for the Kings' alleged claims ... In what appears to be an attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement, the Kings have engaged in a negative publicity campaign against the Brothers."
Even though the Scott brothers are not explicitly named in the lawsuit, they were still targeted by several media outlets when this story broke. Because of this, some fans voiced their frustration with the brothers and suggested that they can't be trusted. In response to this lawsuit, one Reddit user wrote, "Not surprising. A lot of the drama caused by a rushed timeline just means that the work done is going to be shoddy."
Some fans don't like when celebrities are featured on the Property Brothers' shows
"Celebrity IOU," another one of Drew and Jonathan Scott's HGTV shows, premiered in 2020, about a year after "Property Brothers" ended. On this show, the Scott brothers remodel the homes of the friends and family members of some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. Obviously, these celebrities are heavily involved in the process, easily making it the most star-studded HGTV show of all time. Throughout its run, major stars like Brad Pitt, Heidi Klum, Halle Berry, and many more have worked with the Scott brothers.
This is definitely an intriguing premise for a remodeling show, but 10 seasons in, some fans are starting to get a little bored. For years, some fans have been complaining that the Scott brothers are no longer relatable, and collaborating with Hollywood's biggest stars on "Celebrity IOU" definitely doesn't help their case. One Reddit user wrote, "Now that they have movie stars appearing on their shows, it's like it's just too much now. It's turning me off to their brand." While "Celebrity IOU" is still a popular show, it's clear that some fans believe the Scott brothers have changed too much since they first became popular.
Many fans argue that the Drew and Jonathan Scott have too many HGTV shows
In addition to "Property Brothers" and "Celebrity IOU," Drew and Jonathan Scott have had over 10 other shows air on HGTV over the years. As of this writing, according to Drew and Jonathan's official website, they have six series that are still active: "Chasing the West," "Don't Hate Your House," "Backed By The Bros," "Property Brothers: Forever Home," "Brother vs. Brother," and of course, "Celebrity IOU."
Because of all these shows, it seems that some fans no longer want to see the Scott brothers on their TV screens. This is undoubtedly a result of oversaturation. Perhaps these fans wouldn't be as annoyed if the brothers only had one or two active shows, but that's not the case. An X user posted, "Me flipping channels and seeing the Property Brothers have ANOTHER show on @hgtv ... atp the channel should be renamed Property Brothers Network." This proves that some fans desperately want less of the Scott brothers, as oftentimes quality is better than quantity.
The Property Brothers' shows could be why other HGTV shows have been canceled
On top of the oversaturation argument, many fans are upset that the Scott brothers' various shows are potentially leading to other HGTV series being canceled. In the summer of 2025, it was revealed that several HGTV shows were being canceled, such as "Bargain Block," "Married to Real Estate," "Izzy Does It," and "Farmhouse Fixer." These cancellations were announced not long before the premiere of the Scott brothers' newest show, the aforementioned "Chasing the West." Therefore, some fans are furious that the brothers are receiving yet another new series while multiple other shows are being axed.
The premiere of "Chasing the West" was actually delayed by a few weeks following the announcement of these cancellations. It may not be true that the Scott brothers' series are the reason these other series were canceled, but cutting back on their vast catalogue of shows would definitely free up some money for HGTV. One Reddit user wrote, "HGTV cancelled some of the most entertaining and diverse shows to feature the bland boy wonders in not one, not two, but three shows in 2025 and 2026 ... Welcome to the new HGTV, all Property Brothers all the time."
At this point, some of the Property Brothers' shows feel very repetitive
Obviously, many people loved the shows that were recently cancelled by HGTV. In contrast, these fans are bored of the repetitive nature of shows like "Celebrity IOU," "Don't Hate Your House," and "Property Brothers: Forever Home." After watching these shows, fans often complain about the repetitive talk of budgets, unnecessary cliffhangers right before commercial breaks, and obvious product placements. The Scott brothers have been prominent hosts on HGTV for 14 years, but these complaints suggest that they need to switch up their formula.
One X user wrote, "The property brothers have 6 shows and the theme of every one of them is hello we are brothers." This once again proves that many fans believe the Scott brothers have far too many shows on HGTV. If these shows were all very different, perhaps fans would be more receptive. However, it's clear that a large portion of the audience believes that the Scott brothers' shows are way too repetitive, and have simply become boring and tiresome to watch in recent years.