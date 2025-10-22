Usha Vance Speculation That She's Miserable In Her Marriage Reaches A Fever Pitch

Former member of both the Joe Biden and Barack Obama administrations, Jen Psaki, added major fuel to the rumors that JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage is troubled. The moment came on Psaki's "I've Had It" podcast as she threw serious shade at JD, labeling him a "little Manchuarian candidate" who would basically stop at nothing to one day become president. She then turned her attention to Usha, insinuating the second lady was trapped in her marriage. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Are you okay? Please blink four times," Psaki said on the October 21 episode. "We'll come over here. We'll save you," she added, referring to SLOTUS. The barrage against JD was not over, as Psaki called him a "chameleon" who had no problem changing his views to appease the public.

Jen Psaki says JD Vance in "scarier" than Donald Trump & suggests his wife Usha wants out of their marriage. "Blink 4 times. Come over here. We'll save you."pic.twitter.com/aqgcyhlXZo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2025

Clips of Psaki's strongly worded attack on the Vances and their marriage were shared on X, where some agreed with the podcaster's take. "Jen Psaki is right. JD Vance is creepy and gives Stepford Husband," one user replied. Psaki's remarks also caused users to come to the VP's defense, and they earned a visceral reaction from members of the Trump administration. White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung appeared to take the comments about JD and Usha's relationship to heart, as he went full attack mode. "Jen Psuki must be transferring her own personal issues onto others. @jrpsaki is a dumb***," he wrote alongside a clip of Psaki's podcast comments.

Psaki may have crossed the line by discussing the Vances' purported marriage issues, but Usha has sparked divorce rumors with her gloomy behavior.