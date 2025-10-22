Usha Vance Speculation That She's Miserable In Her Marriage Reaches A Fever Pitch
Former member of both the Joe Biden and Barack Obama administrations, Jen Psaki, added major fuel to the rumors that JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage is troubled. The moment came on Psaki's "I've Had It" podcast as she threw serious shade at JD, labeling him a "little Manchuarian candidate" who would basically stop at nothing to one day become president. She then turned her attention to Usha, insinuating the second lady was trapped in her marriage. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Are you okay? Please blink four times," Psaki said on the October 21 episode. "We'll come over here. We'll save you," she added, referring to SLOTUS. The barrage against JD was not over, as Psaki called him a "chameleon" who had no problem changing his views to appease the public.
Jen Psaki says JD Vance in "scarier" than Donald Trump & suggests his wife Usha wants out of their marriage.

"Blink 4 times. Come over here. We'll save you."
Clips of Psaki's strongly worded attack on the Vances and their marriage were shared on X, where some agreed with the podcaster's take. "Jen Psaki is right. JD Vance is creepy and gives Stepford Husband," one user replied. Psaki's remarks also caused users to come to the VP's defense, and they earned a visceral reaction from members of the Trump administration. White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung appeared to take the comments about JD and Usha's relationship to heart, as he went full attack mode. "Jen Psuki must be transferring her own personal issues onto others. @jrpsaki is a dumb***," he wrote alongside a clip of Psaki's podcast comments.
Psaki may have crossed the line by discussing the Vances' purported marriage issues, but Usha has sparked divorce rumors with her gloomy behavior.
JD Vance and Usha Vance's public squabbles
In June, JD Vance and Usha Vance took the kids to a FIFA Club World Cup match in his home state of Ohio. Photographers were able to catch multiple candid moments between the couple during the soccer game at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Several snaps showed Usha looking despondent as she sat in their stadium suite, sipping champagne from a flute. One would think that would be a moment for the second lady to let loose, but Usha's mind seemed elsewhere as she stared at the floor with her husband and kids nearby.
Further evidence that the second lady was unhappy in her marriage came the following month when a report that JD and Usha had a public fight was shared online. In July, influencer Suzanne Lambert shared a video on Instagram, where she uploaded purported receipts that the second couple was on shaky ground. According to messages Lambert received from a server who claimed to work in a restaurant the Vances dined at, the pair had a tense exchange. "THIS is what our life should actually be like," Usha told her husband while trying to enjoy dinner, per the eyewitness. "I know, I'm sorry," was JD's reported response.