The Shady Side Of Tim Allen Everyone Ignores

Tim Allen became a household name for his beloved role on "Home Improvement," but the man behind Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor is a lot more complicated in real life. After experiencing tragedy as a young boy, the '90s sitcom star turned to crime. While he moved on from his troubled past and made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, Allen's shady side continued to creep up now and again.

From his criminal past to accusations of disrespectful behavior toward co-stars, the "Toy Story" actor has racked up quite a few controversies that have hurt his reputation. Among those is his drunk driving charge at the height of his fame. In May 1997, Allen was arrested for driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone with a blood alcohol level of 0.15, nearly twice the current legal limit. He initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea in exchange for probation, community service, and alcohol counseling.

In court, Allen admitted to consuming two beers and three drinks of vodka and orange juice. In April 1998, he entered a rehab facility as part of his deal with prosecutors. Allen's conviction is the more damning considering that he lost his father to a drunk driver when he was 11, an event that had profound, long-lasting effects on his life. On the bright side, Allen remained sober from then on. He may have learned his lesson, but Allen had been displaying some shady behavior for quite a while and didn't stop there.

