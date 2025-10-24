North West's Transformation Has Parenting Police Going Overboard: 'It's A Phase. Get Over It'

Can we just let North West live?! North, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, made headlines when she stepped out in Rome in August 2025, sporting a brand-new look and proving to everyone that she is growing up so fast. Think: bright blue hair styled in pigtails, a black corset, a mini skirt, knee-high platform boots, and a fresh dermal piercing on her middle finger, to boot — basically a real-life version of a Bratz doll. Then, in October, the 12-year-old took her goth-inspired look to all new heights when she appeared on TikTok, covered in face tattoos, wearing a fake nose ring, and rocking a grill. As one can imagine, shortly after North debuted her new edgy aesthetic, the parenting police came out in full force, taking swipes at both Kim and North for the way in which North was choosing to express herself stylistically.

But while the internet is effectively crashing out over North's style transformation, we would simply like to remind everyone that SHE IS 12, this is 100% normal, and chances are, by next month, she'll be on to an all-new aesthetic. (Kinda like her mother, grandmother, and aunts with their Christmas wrapping paper every year. Iykyk.) As a parent of two daughters, I can also confirm that children love to play dress up. North is no different — she just has all the resources (aka Kim and Kanye's BILLIONS) to take her dress-up game to the next level, and the use of a private plane à la Kim Air to whisk her away to fashion weeks all over the globe. I, for one, am not mad at it. North, honey, the world is your runway!