North West's Transformation Has Parenting Police Going Overboard: 'It's A Phase. Get Over It'
Can we just let North West live?! North, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, made headlines when she stepped out in Rome in August 2025, sporting a brand-new look and proving to everyone that she is growing up so fast. Think: bright blue hair styled in pigtails, a black corset, a mini skirt, knee-high platform boots, and a fresh dermal piercing on her middle finger, to boot — basically a real-life version of a Bratz doll. Then, in October, the 12-year-old took her goth-inspired look to all new heights when she appeared on TikTok, covered in face tattoos, wearing a fake nose ring, and rocking a grill. As one can imagine, shortly after North debuted her new edgy aesthetic, the parenting police came out in full force, taking swipes at both Kim and North for the way in which North was choosing to express herself stylistically.
But while the internet is effectively crashing out over North's style transformation, we would simply like to remind everyone that SHE IS 12, this is 100% normal, and chances are, by next month, she'll be on to an all-new aesthetic. (Kinda like her mother, grandmother, and aunts with their Christmas wrapping paper every year. Iykyk.) As a parent of two daughters, I can also confirm that children love to play dress up. North is no different — she just has all the resources (aka Kim and Kanye's BILLIONS) to take her dress-up game to the next level, and the use of a private plane à la Kim Air to whisk her away to fashion weeks all over the globe. I, for one, am not mad at it. North, honey, the world is your runway!
Give Kim Kardashian some grace
While we're at it — let's give North West's mom, Kim Kardashian, a break too. In October, during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy," the single mother of four opened up about the criticism she has faced, namely as it relates to North and the way she has allowed her daughter to express herself through fashion. "I think like any mom of a teenager or a pre-teen, unless you've been here, like, please, we just need a little bit of grace," she said. "It's really hard." (Go ahead and file that one under The Kardashians' biggest parenting confessions.)
The media and business mogul went on to lament, that as a public figure, sometimes the rules are just different for her children. "It's interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I'm like 'okay, we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world," she shared. Can you imagine parenting four children in front of the entire world, all while trying to co-parent with larger-than-life rapper Kanye West and keep her billion-dollar empire afloat?! She certainly has her work cut out for her. Kim, from one mother to another — you're doing amazing, sweetie.