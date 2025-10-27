Benny Blanco: The Real Reasons So Many People Hate Selena Gomez's Husband

Selena Gomez's September 2025 wedding to Benny Blanco marked a new chapter in her life, but not everyone is delighted for her. Many social media users find Gomez and Blanco's relationship plain weird and have decided they don't like him at all. Even though the truth about Blanco is a lot more meaningful than the general public might know, he isn't everyone's cup of tea. Gomez and Blanco's appearance at the 2025 Emmys sealed the deal for the naysayers.

Blanco did look rather uncomfortable next to Gomez on the red carpet, and it didn't go unnoticed. "Hes so fing useless... the way he can't even grab her by the waist and she's the one who has to grab him," an X user interjected. In an analysis for Nicki Swift, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore agreed that Blanco's behavior might suggest a lack of confidence. However, his body language when she placed her hand on his chest could also indicate self-absorption.

Hes so fing useless... the way he can't even grab her by the waist and she's the one who has to grab him... pic.twitter.com/p9tTJTL5cA — ِ (@jnkdefault) September 14, 2025

Instead of reciprocating, Blanco put his hand on his own stomach. "It could signal that he's preoccupied with himself or his own image that moment more so than in supporting Selena," Moore said. He did end up placing his hand on Gomez, whose show, "Only Murders in the Building," was nominated for outstanding comedy series. "But he barely placed his fingers on her and the touch looked very faked or half-hearted," Moore added. Netizens have reasons to be suspicious of Blanco, but his relationship with Gomez also hasn't been easy to navigate.