Benny Blanco: The Real Reasons So Many People Hate Selena Gomez's Husband
Selena Gomez's September 2025 wedding to Benny Blanco marked a new chapter in her life, but not everyone is delighted for her. Many social media users find Gomez and Blanco's relationship plain weird and have decided they don't like him at all. Even though the truth about Blanco is a lot more meaningful than the general public might know, he isn't everyone's cup of tea. Gomez and Blanco's appearance at the 2025 Emmys sealed the deal for the naysayers.
Blanco did look rather uncomfortable next to Gomez on the red carpet, and it didn't go unnoticed. "Hes so fing useless... the way he can't even grab her by the waist and she's the one who has to grab him," an X user interjected. In an analysis for Nicki Swift, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore agreed that Blanco's behavior might suggest a lack of confidence. However, his body language when she placed her hand on his chest could also indicate self-absorption.
Instead of reciprocating, Blanco put his hand on his own stomach. "It could signal that he's preoccupied with himself or his own image that moment more so than in supporting Selena," Moore said. He did end up placing his hand on Gomez, whose show, "Only Murders in the Building," was nominated for outstanding comedy series. "But he barely placed his fingers on her and the touch looked very faked or half-hearted," Moore added. Netizens have reasons to be suspicious of Blanco, but his relationship with Gomez also hasn't been easy to navigate.
Benny Blanco has been deemed too ugly for Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco's body language at the 2025 Emmys may not have done him any favors. And it wasn't the first time. Selena Gomez and Blanco even beat Kravis as the 2024 Emmys' most-hated couple. However, most of the criticism directed at him revolved around his looks. "Sorry Benny looks like an out of work car sales man," a social media user argued on X. The netizen's opinion wasn't an exception, with Blanco's appearance being a common subject on socials.
He's reportedly well aware of it. "Selena doesn't understand why people don't let it go. They deal with it all the time on social media, and they're sick and tired of it," an insider told Radar in February 2025. This might play a role in the way he behaves at high-profile events when all the cameras are pointed at him and Gomez. As body language expert Nicole Moore conjectured, he might be self-conscious. However, that puts Gomez in a difficult situation.
At the 2025 Emmys, Gomez appeared to be coaching her soon-to-be husband. "She looked over to him with a nod to indicate how he should pose almost like a mom would do to her child," Moore told Nicki Swift. That isn't healthy dynamics for couples who are in the public eye. "It definitely appears as if Benny may need to work on being more of a support system for Selena in the way she needs it rather than her having to manage or direct him," Moore said.