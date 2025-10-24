Usha Vance's Tacky Disco Suit Looks Like It Belongs Back At Spirit Halloween
Usha Vance added to her expanding list of awful outfits in 2025 when she accompanied JD Vance on a visit to Israel. The vice president met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife on October 22, as the pair worked on fortifying the Gaza ceasefire agreement. For the occasion, JD opted for a cobalt blue suit and matching tie over a white dress shirt, a fairly standard look. Usha, meanwhile, decided to add her own flair to the gathering.
The second lady wore an all-white ensemble that seemed better suited for a disco-inspired Halloween costume than an international meeting of dignitaries. She rocked a long-fitted white blazer from Alice + Olivia that fit baggy on her figure with a white top underneath. Usha also sported a matching pair of boot-cut pants from the same designer. The pants were high-waisted and fit snug on her hips, but loosened near the bottom with an exaggerated '70s-style flare, along with a large boot-cut slit that revealed her footwear as she completed the look with a pair of nude-colored high heels. SLOTUS' crispy white outfit stood out against her husband and the Israeli presidential couple, as the former lawyer looked to either be "Saturday Night Fever" cosplaying or heading to a rodeo.
Snaps of Usha in the disco-centric blazer and jacket combo were shared on X, where even her supporters shared their dislike of the fashion choice. "I actually detest those trousers....can't stand that bootcut," one wrote. "I can't love those pants," another added. "Looks like a Meghan Markle outfit. Ill fitting and wrinkled," another user quipped. That fashion misfire came shortly after Usha wore an inappropriate red outfit to Charlie Kirk's memorial.
Usha Vance's bold stylistic swings
Usha Vance wore another monochromatic pantsuit when she attended the Medal of Freedom Ceremony for Charlie Kirk alongside JD Vance on October 14. The veep kept it classic for the gathering as he wore a dark blue suit, a white dress shirt, and a red tie. His wife decided to color coordinate with the tie while also making a statement. Usha wore a scarlet red pantsuit that included a bulky jacket where even the buttons were red. She finished the outfit with a black top underneath. The all-red outfit would be eye-catching in any scenario, but looked especially out of place at a solemn event honoring the recently deceased Kirk at which most of the attendees chose to wear black. Of course, taking stylistic swings is nothing new for the second lady.
Leading up to St. Patrick's Day, Usha and JD met with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, and his wife for a festive breakfast in March. Both couples showed their St. Paddy's spirit with green flair, but it was Usha who made the strongest sartorial statement. Similar to her disco 'fit in Israel, it was SLOTUS' pants that stole the limelight — with an emphasis on lime — as Usha wore a mismatched sailor suit. She decided to wear a thick black blazer with gold buttons that was left undone and a black turtleneck top underneath, to which she added thin gold necklaces. Usha completed the outfit with a pair of mint green pants that were the wrong shade of green for a St. Patrick's Day celebration, and stood out among the crowd. The pants were such an eyesore that JD even joked about them while giving a speech at the St. Patrick's Day breakfast.