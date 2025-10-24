Usha Vance's Tacky Disco Suit Looks Like It Belongs Back At Spirit Halloween

Usha Vance added to her expanding list of awful outfits in 2025 when she accompanied JD Vance on a visit to Israel. The vice president met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife on October 22, as the pair worked on fortifying the Gaza ceasefire agreement. For the occasion, JD opted for a cobalt blue suit and matching tie over a white dress shirt, a fairly standard look. Usha, meanwhile, decided to add her own flair to the gathering.

Nathan HOWARD/Getty

The second lady wore an all-white ensemble that seemed better suited for a disco-inspired Halloween costume than an international meeting of dignitaries. She rocked a long-fitted white blazer from Alice + Olivia that fit baggy on her figure with a white top underneath. Usha also sported a matching pair of boot-cut pants from the same designer. The pants were high-waisted and fit snug on her hips, but loosened near the bottom with an exaggerated '70s-style flare, along with a large boot-cut slit that revealed her footwear as she completed the look with a pair of nude-colored high heels. SLOTUS' crispy white outfit stood out against her husband and the Israeli presidential couple, as the former lawyer looked to either be "Saturday Night Fever" cosplaying or heading to a rodeo.

Snaps of Usha in the disco-centric blazer and jacket combo were shared on X, where even her supporters shared their dislike of the fashion choice. "I actually detest those trousers....can't stand that bootcut," one wrote. "I can't love those pants," another added. "Looks like a Meghan Markle outfit. Ill fitting and wrinkled," another user quipped. That fashion misfire came shortly after Usha wore an inappropriate red outfit to Charlie Kirk's memorial.