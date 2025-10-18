Usha Vance's Legs Couldn't Save Her From These Awful Outfits In 2025

Usha Vance has undergone a style transformation as the wife of Vice President JD Vance. During her time as second lady, the results have been mixed; she has flaunted her figure in some killer looks, but also missed the mark with some awful outfits. One of her first high-profile appearances came in July 2024 at the Republican National Convention. The first day of the RNC was a whirlwind moment for the Vances, as JD had just officially been announced as Donald Trump's running mate for his presidential bid. Usha may have been unprepared for the moment, based on her decision to wear an unflattering beige dress with a high neckline. It was a rare occasion that Usha exposed her legs, as the skirt had a high slit. She completed her outfit with a pair of dark brown flats. The neutral colors failed to make her wardrobe pop under the spotlight, and it wouldn't be her last uninspired outfit choice.

After her husband had been in office for several months, Usha admitted that her sartorial transition from a lawyer to SLOTUS had been a difficult one. "I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," Usha told The Free Press in April. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything," she added.

Even though Usha's style has certainly evolved since 2024, and she has had more access to stylists, there were still multiple times when her outfits missed the mark in 2025.