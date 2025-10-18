Usha Vance's Legs Couldn't Save Her From These Awful Outfits In 2025
Usha Vance has undergone a style transformation as the wife of Vice President JD Vance. During her time as second lady, the results have been mixed; she has flaunted her figure in some killer looks, but also missed the mark with some awful outfits. One of her first high-profile appearances came in July 2024 at the Republican National Convention. The first day of the RNC was a whirlwind moment for the Vances, as JD had just officially been announced as Donald Trump's running mate for his presidential bid. Usha may have been unprepared for the moment, based on her decision to wear an unflattering beige dress with a high neckline. It was a rare occasion that Usha exposed her legs, as the skirt had a high slit. She completed her outfit with a pair of dark brown flats. The neutral colors failed to make her wardrobe pop under the spotlight, and it wouldn't be her last uninspired outfit choice.
After her husband had been in office for several months, Usha admitted that her sartorial transition from a lawyer to SLOTUS had been a difficult one. "I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," Usha told The Free Press in April. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything," she added.
Even though Usha's style has certainly evolved since 2024, and she has had more access to stylists, there were still multiple times when her outfits missed the mark in 2025.
A St. Patrick's Day misfire
In March, with St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, JD Vance and Usha Vance met with Ireland's Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and his wife in Washington. To show some St. Paddy's pride, JD wore an emerald green tie, while Usha chose a mismatched sailor suit for the occasion. She rocked a dark blazer with gold buttons and a black turtleneck, but it was her teal pants that made the ensemble an eyesore. They were such a distraction that JD addressed them while speaking at the St. Patrick's Day breakfast. "She's had these in the closet for years and finally gets to break them out," he joked.
Puffy sleeves with Pope Leo XIV
In May, at the inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV, Usha wore a boxy black frock with a black lace shawl. The following day, JD Vance and his wife spent some time talking to the new pope, and Usha was once again in all black. That outfit seemed appropriate at a glance, as SLOTUS wore a black dress with a lengthy skirt and matching black heels. What made the piece an awful choice were the distractingly puffy sleeves. They were wide and ill-suited for both the understated look of the rest of the dress and the occasion.
Meeting the Ohio State Buckeyes
To celebrate the Ohio State Buckeyes winning the college football national championship, JD Vance and Usha Vance hosted the team at the White House in April. The veep rocked a bright red tie to show support for his home-state team. Meanwhile, SLOTUS took her support to another level by draping herself in the school's colors. The second lady donned a red dress and white blazer, which she left unbuttoned with the sleeves rolled up. It was Usha's shoe game that threw off the Ohio State ensemble, however, as she wore a pair of white sneakers that were too casual and decidedly unstylish.
A drab color choice in France
While visiting Paris in February, JD Vance and Usha Vance met up with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife. The second lady was semi-color coordinated with JD, who had on a navy blue suit, as Usha wore a rather uninspired slate blue dress with a V-cut neckline. The coloring was drab, and the outfit could have benefitted from some accessories. The billowy top also hung loosely on her and was uncomplimentary to her frame. The matching high-waisted skirt fit more snugly, but Usha would have been better served with a belt to break up the lackluster color palette.
Poor timing for a print dress
As part of Holy Week in April, JD Vance and Usha Vance attended a church service at the Vatican along with their three kids. Instead of wearing an all-black number as many of the people in attendance did, SLOTUS chose a black and white patterned dress. The number had half-sleeves and a flowing skirt that went down to her calves. On its own, the dress may have been a fine choice for the event, but the washed-out pattern on the piece made it stand out in the worst way.
A leather skirt on a somber day
Following the tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, JD Vance and Usha Vance visited the church in September to pay their respects. The pair showed up with flowers, and the VP wore a dark blue suit with a matching tie. Meanwhile, Usha was draped in all black, which was appropriate for the occasion if not mismatched with her husband. What made the look an awful choice was her decision to pair a tight-fitting black sweater with a long leather skirt and stilettos. A leather skirt, even one that went past her knees, was an odd choice for the somber occasion.