What HGTV's Jasmine Roth Looks Like Underneath All The Makeup

Jasmine Roth, best known for her HGTV show "Help! I Wrecked My House," spends most of her time beautifying gorgeous homes beyond recognition, but that doesn't mean that she doesn't find time for sprucing herself up as well. As Roth's fans know, she never shows up on TV looking anything but camera-ready, between her perfectly coiffed blond hair, chic yet practical wardrobe, and subtle yet flattering makeup. The best part is that she doesn't even like making a fuss over herself (even though she has to). "K, any of you that have seen my show (or that know me in real life) know that I don't even own 'makeup' and I only wash my hair like once a week," she posted to Facebook in May 2019. "(Whoops!) But don't be fooled. There is a whole team of talented professionals that care way more about how I look than I do (thank goodness) and they deserve some CREDIT!"

With that said, Roth, like other celebs, looks very different without her makeup. And while the HGTV leading lady has never shared her official beauty routine with fans, we know a little about what she thinks would be adequate winter skincare thanks to her website, where she sells not only furniture and other home goods, but select bed and bath products, too. According to a post uploaded to her site in January 2025, Roth's skincare staples include a hydrating serum, anti-oxidant facial cream, and overnight restoring balm. Her routine isn't nearly as involved as someone like Christina Haack (who also looks different without makeup) and who delights in dramatic makeup (particularly a smokey eye to offset her hazel eyes, per ET), but it obviously works for her because her skin is flawless.