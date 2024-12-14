What HGTV's Leading Women Look Like Without Makeup
Home & Garden Television, better known as HGTV, is home to an impressive roster of women who are just as stunning off-camera as they are onscreen. Although we're used to seeing them with makeup, many of the network's leading stars have shared a glimpse of their natural beauty and their secrets to maintaining healthy, glowing, beautiful skin. Surprisingly, most of them don't splurge on super expensive beauty products, including "Christina on the Coast" star Christina Haack and "Home Town" host Erin Napier (despite their astounding net worths!). While spilling some of her beauty secrets during an Amazon livestream, Haack revealed that she uses Supergoop! Glowscreen primer sunscreen ($38) and ESARORA's Ice Roller ($19) as part of her daily routine. Meanwhile, Napier told her Instagram followers (via Country Living) that she swears by St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub, which retails on Amazon for less than $10!
Alison Victoria, who hosts the HGTV series "Windy City Rehab," similarly dished on her love of skincare and is a self-professed enthusiast. "I'm just obsessed with skincare and just making sure that I'm being really good to my skin," she said in a 2021 interview for the network. "I have a million masks I use and try and I'm just constantly obsessed with that." Her stunning, makeup-free snaps are proof of Victoria's dedication to self-care and wellness. Join us as we take a look at what some of HGTV's leading women look like without makeup.
Christina Haack
Christina Haack, former host of the famous, scandal-plagued HGTV renovation series "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast," is no stranger to showcasing her natural beauty. In 2023, she took to Instagram to share a rare makeup-free selfie while sitting in her car on her way to run some errands. "Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself like..." she captioned the clear-faced snap (via Today). "Maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here," she added. Many of her fans seemed surprised by the fresh-faced look, with some noting how youthful and radiant Haack looked without makeup. "I would never recognize her natural like this! It's better," one Reddit user suggested. Another quipped, "Thought this was Rosamund Pike for a moment!"
Another instance of Haack embracing her natural side was in a hair transformation video posted on her Instagram in 2022. In the clip, the real estate expert and mom-of-three is seen rocking a completely bare face before entering a hair salon to get a makeover. The video also revealed what Haack looks like without her hair extensions, as seen in the left image above. In 2023, she discussed her overall approach to health, beauty, and wellness in a candid chat with Us Weekly. "I eat healthy and organize. I prioritize good facials and skincare and I do IVs," Haack said. "I do a lot for my health because being on and having energy is so important to me."
Joanna Gaines
There may be some behind-the-scenes secrets HGTV doesn't want you to know about "Fixer Upper," but one of the show's stars, Joanna Gaines, doesn't mind letting fans see what she looks like before getting glammed up for the show. She posted a rare bared-faced snap on Facebook in 2017, featuring a cozy moment with her youngest daughter, Emmie Kay. In the photo, the star is seen snuggling with Emmie while relaxing at home, completely make-up-free, without her usual bronzer or black liner circling her eyes. Fans couldn't help but rave about Joanna's effortless beauty, with one saying, "I just want to point out how lovely you are without makeup." Others agreed, stating that Joanna may look even better without anything on her face, actually. "Crazy that that's even possible," another user added.
Previously, Joanna revealed that she does her own hair and makeup on-set when shooting episodes for "Fixer Upper" alongside her devoted husband, Chip Gaines. The pair hosted the show from 2013 to 2018, along with its subsequent spinoffs, "Fixer Upper: The Castle," "Fixer Upper: The Hotel," and "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse." "I don't really love to have a team of people swarming me to touch up my blush and 'shine spots,'" Joanna dished on her blog. She went on to list her must-have makeup products, including Revlon's ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil ($11) and Lancôme's Subtil Blush in the shade Shimmer Mocha Havana ($34). "The great thing about 'Fixer Upper' is that I'm able to do my own hair and makeup on the go," Joanna also remarked.
Erin Napier
Like her fellow HGTV stars, "Home Town" host Erin Napier isn't afraid to go makeup-free and posted a candid, fresh-faced selfie on Instagram in 2016. The snap showed the reality TV star wearing a pair of round eyeglasses while sporting minimal to no makeup (except maybe for some lip gloss or light powder). Before this, she also offered a glimpse of her "au naturel" face in a 2015 blog post discussing her makeup routine. At the time, Napier wrote, "At the age of 29, I've finally learned how to apply makeup in such a way that has the 'no makeup' look, though it actually requires an enormous amount of makeup, ironically."
Napier also got candid about her skin struggles, including her experience with skin allergies and dark circles under her eyes. "It's taken a lot of years to find the right combo of potions and correctors to fix this," she revealed. "I would love to tell you 'If you just drink more water and use eye cream they will go away.' But that is a lie."
Years later, she shared an update on her beauty regimen through a series of Instagram Story posts, including a rundown of her beauty must-haves. Aside from St. Ives Apricot scrub, Napier uses Vanicream's Daily Facial Moisturizer ($13) and Round Lab's Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen. As for her makeup, her favorites are Tarte's Shape Tape Contour Concealer and Laura Mercier's world-famous Translucent Setting Powder ($47).
Chelsea DeBoer
In 2021, "Down Home Fab" star Cole DeBoer celebrated his wife Chelsea DeBoer's 30th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute featuring a glimpse of her makeup-free face. The post included a heartfelt message for Chelsea and their daughter Layne (who was also celebrating her 3rd birthday), alongside a carousel of candid family photos. One image showed Chelsea, a "Teen Mom" alum, with her head angled towards Layne, looking nearly unrecognizable without anything on her face (save for either mascara or lash extensions!).
The post marked one of the rare times fans caught a glimpse of Chelsea's natural beauty, with many flocking to Reddit to comment on her stunning face. "Straight up, this is the most beautiful I've seen her," one user said. Another expressed, "Holy cow she's gorgeous. I thought she had something to hide under her makeup but she's got beautiful skin. What the heck?!"
While Chelsea rarely discusses her beauty regimen, she has previously admitted to getting cosmetic procedures, including Botox, lip fillers, and micro-laser peels. She's also been rumored to have possibly gotten chin fillers and blepharoplasty (or eyelid surgery) to enhance her face. In a haul video she posted on TikTok, the reality TV personality also shared some of her favorite makeup products, including Tarte's Shape Tape concealer and Big Ego mascara ($21). "I'll never be that 'clean girl' look," Chelsea said of her makeup style. "I want big, almost messy vibes. ... I really don't think I'll ever change from that."
Alison Victoria
Alison Victoria is another HGTV star who doesn't shy away from showing off what her face looks like with a more toned-down beauty look. After going on a summer getaway with her boyfriend Brandt Andersen in Greece, the "Windy City Rehab" host shared a series of almost-bare-faced snaps on Instagram, showcasing her natural beauty. "That is one beautiful face!" one of Victoria's followers commented. "Girrrrl... love looks good on you!!" another fan gushed. "You've always been stunning, but you literally look like a teenager in these pics!" Some couldn't help but wonder whether Victoria had something done to her face, although they couldn't pinpoint what exactly. Despite being in her 40s, the Chicago native looks impressively young and flawless, owing to her love of beauty and skincare (and possibly cosmetic procedures).
Speaking to HGTV in 2021, Victoria did a deep dive of her beauty secrets and revealed her tried-and-tested methods for maintaining her youthful glow. One of her favorite things to do is micro-needling her face using Skin Gym's facial roller every few days. She also shared a curated list of her go-to lotions and serums, including Biologique Recherche's Facial Lotion P50 W ($49), which she referred to as the literal "fountain of youth." Beyond her skincare essentials, Victoria also shared some beauty advice, such as not relying too much on makeup and exercising consistently for your overall health and wellness. Of course, don't forget sleep and eat healthy. "I only drink water," Victoria dished. "For beauty and for health, I do not have caffeine in my diet at all." Ladies, take note!