What HGTV's Leading Women Look Like Without Makeup

Home & Garden Television, better known as HGTV, is home to an impressive roster of women who are just as stunning off-camera as they are onscreen. Although we're used to seeing them with makeup, many of the network's leading stars have shared a glimpse of their natural beauty and their secrets to maintaining healthy, glowing, beautiful skin. Surprisingly, most of them don't splurge on super expensive beauty products, including "Christina on the Coast" star Christina Haack and "Home Town" host Erin Napier (despite their astounding net worths!). While spilling some of her beauty secrets during an Amazon livestream, Haack revealed that she uses Supergoop! Glowscreen primer sunscreen ($38) and ESARORA's Ice Roller ($19) as part of her daily routine. Meanwhile, Napier told her Instagram followers (via Country Living) that she swears by St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub, which retails on Amazon for less than $10!

Alison Victoria, who hosts the HGTV series "Windy City Rehab," similarly dished on her love of skincare and is a self-professed enthusiast. "I'm just obsessed with skincare and just making sure that I'm being really good to my skin," she said in a 2021 interview for the network. "I have a million masks I use and try and I'm just constantly obsessed with that." Her stunning, makeup-free snaps are proof of Victoria's dedication to self-care and wellness. Join us as we take a look at what some of HGTV's leading women look like without makeup.