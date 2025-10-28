The Bezos' Florida Home Makes Donald & Melania's Mar-A-Lago Digs Look Cheap

Mar-a-Lago, of course, is nothing to scoff at, which is probably why First Lady Melania Trump will likely never leave the lavish mansion. Donald and Melania Trump's preferred residence is also a national landmark that boasts the original furnishings and artwork purchased by Marjorie Merriweather Post — the Post Cereal family heiress and original owner — but much of the grounds are reserved for the country club. In fact, the Trumps live in a secluded area that they use as their personal residence, and they weren't even able to live there full time until 2021 because of Florida zoning laws that prohibited members from residing there for decades, according to Fortune.

Of course, Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, doesn't have to live with any residential restrictions because his purchases are private property. This means he'll have much more leeway when it comes to renovating his billionaire bunkers than the president, who has to navigate local and state laws when thinking about upgrading Mar-a-Lago. Bezos also gets a leg up in the real estate battle because, well, he's the wealthier of the two parties. Forbes estimated that Donald is worth $7.3 billion. Bezos' wealth is on an entirely different level, with the outlet pegging his net worth at about $240 billion. This means he'll have much more wiggle room for filling his homes with the latest amenities to suit his heart's desire.