The Bezos' Florida Home Makes Donald & Melania's Mar-A-Lago Digs Look Cheap
It would take someone with extraordinary wealth to make Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's primary residence and country club, look ordinary by comparison. Yet Amazon founder Jeff Bezos managed it with ease. While Donald Trump has proudly touted the extravagance of Mar-a-Lago, which is furnished with some pretty bizarre (and expensive) things, for years, it pales in comparison to Bezos' Florida multi-mansion compound, which he reportedly purchased for a combined total of about $237 million between 2023 and 2024. (For comparison, Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in 1985 for roughly $7 million to $10 million, though it's worth far more today.)
Bezos' Florida compound boasts three multimillion-dollar mansions, the last of which (so far) is a nearly $90 million property Bezos scooped up in 2024. Located in what's called Billionaire Bunker, a super fancy (and exclusive) community housing only the wealthiest that Indian Creek Village in Florida has to offer, Bezos' latest purchase places him in the lap of luxury as he patiently awaits the first two homes to be demolished. According to the New York Post, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, which sits on about two acres of land, boasts some impressive amenities, including a 10,000-square-foot main house and a resort-style swimming pool. (Not to mention the gorgeous views of Biscayne Bay!)
How Mar-a-Lago compares to Jeff Bezos' compound
Mar-a-Lago, of course, is nothing to scoff at, which is probably why First Lady Melania Trump will likely never leave the lavish mansion. Donald and Melania Trump's preferred residence is also a national landmark that boasts the original furnishings and artwork purchased by Marjorie Merriweather Post — the Post Cereal family heiress and original owner — but much of the grounds are reserved for the country club. In fact, the Trumps live in a secluded area that they use as their personal residence, and they weren't even able to live there full time until 2021 because of Florida zoning laws that prohibited members from residing there for decades, according to Fortune.
Of course, Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, doesn't have to live with any residential restrictions because his purchases are private property. This means he'll have much more leeway when it comes to renovating his billionaire bunkers than the president, who has to navigate local and state laws when thinking about upgrading Mar-a-Lago. Bezos also gets a leg up in the real estate battle because, well, he's the wealthier of the two parties. Forbes estimated that Donald is worth $7.3 billion. Bezos' wealth is on an entirely different level, with the outlet pegging his net worth at about $240 billion. This means he'll have much more wiggle room for filling his homes with the latest amenities to suit his heart's desire.