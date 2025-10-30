JD & Usha Vance's Family Vacation To Mt. Rushmore Blew Up In Their Faces

Happy 4th?! On July 4, 2025, Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, both took to their Instagram accounts to wish everyone a happy Independence Day and gush about their jaunt to Mt. Rushmore to commemorate the holiday. "This Fourth of July, we are celebrating our nation's 249th birthday in the great outdoors — hiking as a family in the Black Hills and at Teddy Roosevelt National Park, and reflecting on our history at Mt. Rushmore. Happy Independence Day!" the second lady wrote.

Unfortunately, neither their well-wishes nor their trek to the public landmark landed so well. As you may recall, that same day, President Trump's so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" was passed, and, as a result, an estimated $267 million in previously allocated conservation funding for national parks was promptly taken back. Alexa, play "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette.

As one can imagine, many critics of the federal funding cut took to the comments section to voice their disdain for the Vances' apparent inability to read the room. "Wow, this is rich, considering your husband is part of an administration actively dismantling our access to and conservation of public land. What's worse, you know it and you know better," one Instagram user chastised Usha. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Imagine promoting national parks after defunding them." A third user wrote, "Hey kids, we wanted you to see this before it's drilled for resources or the president turns it into a parking lot." YIKES.