Ainsley Earhardt's New Pics With Fox News Lover Sean Hannity Give Major Grandpa Vibes
The age gap between Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity was glaringly obvious when the two attended a college football game together. On October 27, the "Fox & Friends" host uploaded an Instagram carousel after attending a South Carolina Gamecocks game with Hannity and a slew of friends and family. Earhardt sported a black minidress along with matching knee-high boots. Hannity also failed to represent the team's colors as he opted for a drab gray sweater over a dark blue polo shirt. The second snap was a selfie of the couple posing together at the tailgate, and while Earhardt rocked a pair of dark sunglasses, her older beau kept his sunglasses on his head while his readers dangled from his collar. Hannity's bright silver hair stood out next to his future wife's blond locks as the pair smiled together for the camera. In the following slide, the Fox News personality was in full grandpa mode as he posed in his neutral-colored outfit next to three youngsters all wearing Gamecocks gear. The next pic was a selfie group shot that Earhardt captured of her and a group of female friends with Hannity — who still had his reading glasses hanging from his sweater — in the background.
Those photos highlighted Earhardt and Hannity's age difference, which was certainly noticed by her followers. "Hannity looks like Ainsley's father in these pictures. He aged alot," one fan commented. "[S]o happy they haven't tied the knot yet! His hair is blue," another wrote, referring to the couple's pending nuptials. Some felt the couple's unclear wedding timeline is a red flag in Earhardt and Hannity's relationship. "I keep checking online for updates and it looks like it keeps getting pushed out," a follower replied.
Prior to this, Earhardt had uploaded other pics that accentuated Hannity's age.
When Sean Hannity's gray hair matched Santa Clause
There have been multiple times when the age gap between Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity was brutally clear. Around the same time that the "Hannity" star proposed to Earhardt in December 2024, she showed off their relationship by posting an Instagram photo dump wrapping up the holiday season. That included a car selfie she took next to Hannity. The pair were headed to a Florida Panthers game, and for that occasion he decided to show some team spirit by wearing a hockey jersey. Even though the snap was a little blurry, it still painted a clear picture of the massive age difference between the couple. Earhardt flashed a vibrant smile while Hannity simply smirked, and his starkly gray hair was prevalent next to his fiancée's shining blond hair.
That wasn't even the most unflattering photo of Hannity in the upload. The first slide was a group shot of Hannity, Earhardt, and two others posing next to a man dressed as Santa Clause. Earhardt looked fresh faced as she was makeup-free, but Hannity looked every bit of his years with his gray hair matching the whiskers in St. Nick's beard. One fan in the comments unintentionally roasted Earhardt's future husband by detailing how much Hannity reminded them of the "Fox & Friends" host's father.
The age difference was evident in another Earhardt post when she posted an Instagram video montage recapping a family vacation in August. It included a photo of the couple posing next to each other as they both wore dark sunglasses. Even with the glasses mostly obscuring their faces, Hannity's silver locks once again highlighted their age discrepancy.