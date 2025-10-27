Ainsley Earhardt's New Pics With Fox News Lover Sean Hannity Give Major Grandpa Vibes

The age gap between Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity was glaringly obvious when the two attended a college football game together. On October 27, the "Fox & Friends" host uploaded an Instagram carousel after attending a South Carolina Gamecocks game with Hannity and a slew of friends and family. Earhardt sported a black minidress along with matching knee-high boots. Hannity also failed to represent the team's colors as he opted for a drab gray sweater over a dark blue polo shirt. The second snap was a selfie of the couple posing together at the tailgate, and while Earhardt rocked a pair of dark sunglasses, her older beau kept his sunglasses on his head while his readers dangled from his collar. Hannity's bright silver hair stood out next to his future wife's blond locks as the pair smiled together for the camera. In the following slide, the Fox News personality was in full grandpa mode as he posed in his neutral-colored outfit next to three youngsters all wearing Gamecocks gear. The next pic was a selfie group shot that Earhardt captured of her and a group of female friends with Hannity — who still had his reading glasses hanging from his sweater — in the background.

Those photos highlighted Earhardt and Hannity's age difference, which was certainly noticed by her followers. "Hannity looks like Ainsley's father in these pictures. He aged alot," one fan commented. "[S]o happy they haven't tied the knot yet! His hair is blue," another wrote, referring to the couple's pending nuptials. Some felt the couple's unclear wedding timeline is a red flag in Earhardt and Hannity's relationship. "I keep checking online for updates and it looks like it keeps getting pushed out," a follower replied.

Prior to this, Earhardt had uploaded other pics that accentuated Hannity's age.