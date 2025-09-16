Pics Of Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious

Of all the strange things about Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship, one detail many just haven't been able to get over is their age gap. Granted, compared to some high-profile age gap relationships (cough, Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio, the Trumps, cough), 15 years isn't quite as major. Even so, some pics of the Fox News lovebirds have certainly highlighted just how many years apart in age they really are.

We'll start with their red carpet snaps from the 2024 Patriot Awards red carpet. Hannity went for full-on silver fox, while his much-younger fiancee (then-girlfriend) was her usual blond bubbly self. Earhardt was also significantly more tanned than her husband-to-be. Although being tanned isn't always a surefire way to look younger, in this particular case, Hannity's relative paleness only emphasized just how much older he was than his lady love. Of course, a spray tan and hair dye (potentially, anyway) might have played a role, but the fact remains: Earhardt looked every bit the much younger partner.