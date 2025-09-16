Pics Of Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious
Of all the strange things about Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship, one detail many just haven't been able to get over is their age gap. Granted, compared to some high-profile age gap relationships (cough, Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio, the Trumps, cough), 15 years isn't quite as major. Even so, some pics of the Fox News lovebirds have certainly highlighted just how many years apart in age they really are.
We'll start with their red carpet snaps from the 2024 Patriot Awards red carpet. Hannity went for full-on silver fox, while his much-younger fiancee (then-girlfriend) was her usual blond bubbly self. Earhardt was also significantly more tanned than her husband-to-be. Although being tanned isn't always a surefire way to look younger, in this particular case, Hannity's relative paleness only emphasized just how much older he was than his lady love. Of course, a spray tan and hair dye (potentially, anyway) might have played a role, but the fact remains: Earhardt looked every bit the much younger partner.
Ainsley made a (much younger) appearance on Hannity
In February 2023, Ainsley Earhardt shared a snap of herself on set at "Hannity" — and she certainly looked years younger than the show's star. It also didn't help that in the pic, Sean Hannity remained seated while everyone stood posing around him. Logistics? Maybe. Plus, as the star of the show, it kind of made sense for him to stay in his chair while his guests posed around him. Even so, the major drawback is that it almost gave off the air of him being the much-older patriarch at a family gathering.
At least he wasn't that much paler this time around!
The time Sean Hannity could have played Santa
On to another pic where Sean Hannity unfortunately looked way older than his future wife than he already is, there was the Christmas vacation they spent together (y'know, the one when Hannity popped the question).
Sadly for Hannity, he looked like he could have passed for Saint Nick himself when he, Ainsley Earhardt, and Merri Hannity, his daughter from his first marriage, posed with Santa. It didn't really help that a then-48-year-old Earhardt looked way younger than her own age.
A car selfie put Sean and Ainsley's age gap on blast
The same Christmas break that saw Sean Hannity twin with Santa Claus also saw the couple take a car selfie. There's no question they both looked thrilled to be spending time together (especially since, even after getting engaged, Earhardt shared that she and her betrothed wouldn't be fixing their long-distance set-up), and it certainly wasn't a bad pic of either of them. Even so, Hannity's silver hair was yet another reminder that his future missus is more than a decade younger than him.
Ainsley Earhardt kind of looked like she was posing with her dad on vacation
Perhaps the photo that put Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's age difference on blast the most was a snap she included in her 2025 summer vacation Instagram post. In the pic, she and Hannity posed together at a restaurant, and again, they looked super happy to be hanging out. However, Hannity's grandpa sunnies were a harsh reminder of his septuagenarian status. In fact, it looked a little like Earhardt was posing with her father rather than her future hubby.
Speaking of Earhardt, her trendier tortoiseshell pair again made her look even younger than her years. TBH, at this point we feel like all that's left to say is, "Yas, Ainsley."