Tragic Details About Steve Irwin's Widow, Terri, Are Just Heartbreaking

Terri Irwin is the widow of beloved wildlife enthusiast Steve Irwin, who tragically died after being impaled by a stingray while filming a nature documentary in 2006. Since then, Terri and her two children with Steve, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, have worked hard to keep his legacy going strong through their work at the Australia Zoo. "I think I echo everyone, and we've got 500 strong in our team, it's all thanks to mom keeping that legacy going," Robert shared with Us Weekly in a joint May 2025 interview with his mom. "I couldn't imagine how hard that would've been and is every day, but you're just our pillar of strength through it all," he told Terri. "We really, really have it all to thank you for that. So, thank you."

As her son relayed, Terri's leadership has allowed the Irwin family to expand their reach in the wildlife and conservation space, while allowing Bindi and Robert to carry on the legacy of their father, Steve. Unfortunately, Terri's journey has been shaped by tragic circumstances that continue to permeate her life to this day. Between losing her husband, facing the plight of single motherhood, and a litany of life's unpredictable moments, Terri has faced more adversity than most. And yet, she soldiers on.

Here are a few of her most tragic moments throughout the years.