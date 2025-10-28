Donald Trump's Awkward Ballroom Stroll Sparks Brutal Internet War

A video of Donald Trump ignited another internet war, with social media erupting over a video of the president seeming confused during his trip to Japan in late October 2025. The moment came on the second leg of the president's Asia Tour as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in a ballroom. POTUS had high praise for the first female Japanese leader, as she had a close relationship with late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was a known ally and pal of Trump's. During the October 27 meeting, Trump and Takaichi were surrounded in a ballroom by dignitaries and a band, and footage showed him wandering around, pausing, and then needing to be led by the prime minister.

Why didn't you post the full video? pic.twitter.com/ebtkUNJLxI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2025

Clips shared to X (formerly Twitter) were unflattering to Trump, who appeared to be lost and slightly disoriented, stopping in front of the band before the Japanese PM came behind him to put her hand on his back and gently guide him elsewhere. The footage caused a strong reaction from those who used it as evidence of his diminishing mental capacity. "Trump clearly looks lost and confused. Like an old man with dementia," one person commented on X. "He's being guided like a Roomba in a tuxedo," another joked.

Meanwhile, some MAGA loyalists believed the clip had been edited to only show a portion of the video that painted the president in a poor light. Several people came to Trump's defense by claiming they would also look idiotic in that situation. "I would have needed a guide for this too. Like how tf is he supposed know he's supposed to walk in a f***ing circle like that," one wrote on X. Other Trumpsters actually accused the so-called left of gaslighting them. Of course, this is not the first time that awkward Trump footage sparked an online debate.