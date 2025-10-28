Donald Trump's Awkward Ballroom Stroll Sparks Brutal Internet War
A video of Donald Trump ignited another internet war, with social media erupting over a video of the president seeming confused during his trip to Japan in late October 2025. The moment came on the second leg of the president's Asia Tour as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in a ballroom. POTUS had high praise for the first female Japanese leader, as she had a close relationship with late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was a known ally and pal of Trump's. During the October 27 meeting, Trump and Takaichi were surrounded in a ballroom by dignitaries and a band, and footage showed him wandering around, pausing, and then needing to be led by the prime minister.
Why didn't you post the full video? pic.twitter.com/ebtkUNJLxI
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2025
Clips shared to X (formerly Twitter) were unflattering to Trump, who appeared to be lost and slightly disoriented, stopping in front of the band before the Japanese PM came behind him to put her hand on his back and gently guide him elsewhere. The footage caused a strong reaction from those who used it as evidence of his diminishing mental capacity. "Trump clearly looks lost and confused. Like an old man with dementia," one person commented on X. "He's being guided like a Roomba in a tuxedo," another joked.
Meanwhile, some MAGA loyalists believed the clip had been edited to only show a portion of the video that painted the president in a poor light. Several people came to Trump's defense by claiming they would also look idiotic in that situation. "I would have needed a guide for this too. Like how tf is he supposed know he's supposed to walk in a f***ing circle like that," one wrote on X. Other Trumpsters actually accused the so-called left of gaslighting them. Of course, this is not the first time that awkward Trump footage sparked an online debate.
The video continued debates over Donald Trump's health
The video of a seemingly confused Donald Trump in Japan has led to more rumors about his health, especially considering he had an MRI just before traveling. This is only the latest moment in an ongoing discourse about the president's health and possible illnesses or senility. A couple of months before his visit to Japan, for instance, an image of Donald Trump's bruised hand led to an onslaught of online speculation. The snap was shared on X and showed POTUS sitting at his desk in the Oval Office with a large dark purple bruise on the back of his right hand in late August.
Many members of the Twitterati used the bruise as an opportunity to question Trump's health status. "Good Lord, I don't know what's going on but it's not good," one person commented on X. "That's the hand of an elderly man that needs to be at Cracker Barrel having lunch instead of signing Executive Orders in the White House," another wrote. Naturally, this brought the pro-Trump crowd out of the woodwork, who were quick to claim the bruise was perfectly normal. "It could be a punctured vein from routine lab work, too," one user theorized on X.
Concerns over Trump's health loomed large then, with "#TrumpDead" going viral around the same time the photo made the rounds. Trump attempted to topple the death rumors by boasting about his vitality. "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE," he wrote on Truth Social on August 31. He may have to post something similar, now that this video of him in Japan is making the rounds.