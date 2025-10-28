Michelle Obama's Boomer Date Nights With Barack Suggest A Sexy Getaway May Be Due

The Obama divorce rumors have been running rampant for quite some time. Now, former first lady Michelle Obama has shared a few details about her date nights with former President Barack Obama. And, while what she said isn't necessarily making us believe the split rumors, it definitely has us convinced that it's time for these two to switch things up a bit when the next date night rolls around.

Barack and Michelle tied the knot in 1992, so we can't exactly blame them if things have gotten a bit stale in 2025. In a recent interview with People, Michelle said, "We've been married 32, 33 [years]...I always forget. Sorry, honey. When we're both happy about date night, we're at home." She went on to elaborate about their stay-at-home dates, explaining, "We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk." While Michelle added that "... sometimes we go out for dinners in D.C. or wherever," she also noted, "I am too old, I can't do dinner and a movie. I will fall asleep in the movie. So it's like, 'Let's pick one.'"

While she was certainly joking a bit, we definitely don't agree that Michelle is too old for dinner and a movie at 61. And, to make things sound even more boring, Michelle explained that she and Barack both work from home together, so they avoid talking too much ahead of their date so that they have something to talk about over dinner.