Michelle Obama's Boomer Date Nights With Barack Suggest A Sexy Getaway May Be Due
The Obama divorce rumors have been running rampant for quite some time. Now, former first lady Michelle Obama has shared a few details about her date nights with former President Barack Obama. And, while what she said isn't necessarily making us believe the split rumors, it definitely has us convinced that it's time for these two to switch things up a bit when the next date night rolls around.
Barack and Michelle tied the knot in 1992, so we can't exactly blame them if things have gotten a bit stale in 2025. In a recent interview with People, Michelle said, "We've been married 32, 33 [years]...I always forget. Sorry, honey. When we're both happy about date night, we're at home." She went on to elaborate about their stay-at-home dates, explaining, "We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk." While Michelle added that "... sometimes we go out for dinners in D.C. or wherever," she also noted, "I am too old, I can't do dinner and a movie. I will fall asleep in the movie. So it's like, 'Let's pick one.'"
While she was certainly joking a bit, we definitely don't agree that Michelle is too old for dinner and a movie at 61. And, to make things sound even more boring, Michelle explained that she and Barack both work from home together, so they avoid talking too much ahead of their date so that they have something to talk about over dinner.
The Obamas might be embracing the freedom to kick back and relax
From the sound of it, it may be time for Barack and Michelle Obama to take a vacation somewhere romantic or, at least, find something new and exciting to do when they want a night to themselves. Yet, their homebody date nights may not be proof that their marriage has gotten totally boring. Instead, it might be a sign that they finally have the freedom to do what they want — even if that means relaxing in front of the TV.
The Obama family is living a lavish lifestyle post-White House, and from the sound of it, they're loving the freedom they have now that they're not the president and first lady. "I'm as vibrant as I've ever been," Michelle explained to People, adding, "We are the former president and first lady, and so I feel like this is the first time in my life that when I say and do something, here in this interview, writing this book, these are my choices. That is freeing."
So, maybe the Obamas are simply homebodies who can finally enjoy the relaxing date nights they've always dreamed of. Or maybe their yawn-inducing nights in are just another one of the painfully obvious problems in the Obamas' marriage. Either way, we think Malia and Sasha Obama should gift their parents a little weekend getaway when the holidays roll around. Couldn't hurt, right?