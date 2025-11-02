Marjorie Taylor Greene's Breakup With Trump Is Coming Faster Than A MAGA Minute

For years, Marjorie Taylor Greene was Donald Trump's biggest fan, and she had no problem getting into spats with journalists to defend him. However, several months into his second administration, she seemed to have taken those rose-colored glasses off — and it looked like the two were heading towards a massive split.

One of the biggest signs of tension between Greene and Trump has been her very public insistence on having the bombshell Epstein documents released. For one, she signed the discharge petition to have the list released. White House higher-ups ominously referred to that as a "hostile act, but she recalled to The New York Times, "I told them, 'You didn't get me elected. I do not work for you; I work for my district." Greene also made a rousing speech at the September 2025 press conference held on Capitol Hill for Jeffrey Epstein's survivors. Noting that she didn't expect them to name their abusers themselves, Greene declared, "If [the survivors] want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the house floor, and I'll say every damn name that abused these women" (via NBC News). Though Trump didn't address Greene directly, he has made it clear he sees things differently. In fact, when asked about it during his meeting with the Polish president, he even called the list "a Democrat hoax" (via CNN).

Greene has also broken rank with Trump on other matters, including his AI executive order in July 2025. In what was perhaps her most direct jabs at the president, she took to X to highlight her concerns over the environmental and social ramifications of AI data centers. "This needs a careful and wise approach. The AI EO takes the opposite," she wrote. Yup — no rose-colored glasses here.