Marjorie Taylor Greene's Breakup With Trump Is Coming Faster Than A MAGA Minute
For years, Marjorie Taylor Greene was Donald Trump's biggest fan, and she had no problem getting into spats with journalists to defend him. However, several months into his second administration, she seemed to have taken those rose-colored glasses off — and it looked like the two were heading towards a massive split.
One of the biggest signs of tension between Greene and Trump has been her very public insistence on having the bombshell Epstein documents released. For one, she signed the discharge petition to have the list released. White House higher-ups ominously referred to that as a "hostile act, but she recalled to The New York Times, "I told them, 'You didn't get me elected. I do not work for you; I work for my district." Greene also made a rousing speech at the September 2025 press conference held on Capitol Hill for Jeffrey Epstein's survivors. Noting that she didn't expect them to name their abusers themselves, Greene declared, "If [the survivors] want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the house floor, and I'll say every damn name that abused these women" (via NBC News). Though Trump didn't address Greene directly, he has made it clear he sees things differently. In fact, when asked about it during his meeting with the Polish president, he even called the list "a Democrat hoax" (via CNN).
Greene has also broken rank with Trump on other matters, including his AI executive order in July 2025. In what was perhaps her most direct jabs at the president, she took to X to highlight her concerns over the environmental and social ramifications of AI data centers. "This needs a careful and wise approach. The AI EO takes the opposite," she wrote. Yup — no rose-colored glasses here.
MJT has been fairly diplomatic towards Trump
Marjorie Taylor Greene may be willing to disagree with some of Donald Trump's decisions, but unlike the president's much messier breakup with Elon Musk, Greene has kept her shady side in check. In fact, she's gone out of her way to give Trump the benefit of the doubt.
Speaking to The New York Times, Greene explained, "It changes when someone goes into office. ... Any president — they're in a cone of information that they're being provided. That's a serious factor happening." Greene went on to reiterate that, saying, "I think it's a matter of who is talking in his ear." Greene shared similar sentiments when she criticized the government shutdown in an interview on CNN. "I don't think he's always getting the best advice," she said. The Georgia congresswoman doubled down on that yet again in another CNN appearance as well, telling Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, "I'm not putting the blame on the president; I'm actually putting the blame on the speaker and leader Thune in the Senate," she explained. In that same interview, Greene also spoke specifically to the claims that she wasn't in Trump's corner. "There is a media narrative trying to say that I don't support the president. I absolutely support the president," she said.
Even so, Greene has also alluded to the possibility that if there ever is tension between her and Trump, she wouldn't necessarily back down. That much became clear in her interview with The New York Times, with the politician reminding the outlet that he hadn't backed her for her 2020 primary. Though it stung, she admitted, it was for the best. "I get to be very independent," she said. Translation: Greene may support Trump, but she's not beholden to him, either.