JD & Usha Vance Live A Really Lavish Lifestyle

Vice President JD Vance has made a name for himself as a "pull yourself up by the bootstraps" kinda guy who hailed from very humble beginnings. In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," he discusses his impoverished upbringing at length. "I didn't write this book because I've accomplished something extraordinary. I wrote this book because I've achieved something quite ordinary, which doesn't happen to most kids who grow up like me. You see, I grew up poor, in the Rust Belt, in an Ohio steel town that has been hemorrhaging jobs and hope for as long as I can remember," he reminisces about the tragic story of his and his sister's childhood in the confines of the book.

These days, however, "poor" or "humble" isn't exactly the adjective an average American citizen would probably use to describe the attorney and venture capitalist turned politician with an estimated net worth of $12 million, per Forbes. (JD's full transformation from Appalachian teen to "weird" politician has earned him a lot of haters, but it's certainly been lucrative.) Many might even argue that JD and his wife, Usha Vance, live quite lavishly compared to the very Americans that JD has attempted to align himself with over the course of his political career. Let's get into it, shall we?