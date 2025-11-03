Side By Side Pics Of Kimberly Williams-Paisley Show How Much She's Changed
Kimberly Williams-Paisley has undergone an incredible transformation over the years. The actor, who's also the wife of country music sensation Brad Paisley, first won over the world when she appeared in "Father of the Bride" in 1991. Starring alongside Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and an equally talented supporting cast, Kimberly played the role of Annie Banks, a bride-to-be with a father who was having a hard time accepting that she was ready to leave the nest. The beloved rom-com thrust the up-and-coming 19-year-old actor into stardom, kickstarting what would become a successful and lucrative run in Hollywood. Since then, Kimberly has starred in a string of fan favorite moves and TV shows, including "Father of the Bride II" and "According to Jim," which aired on ABC for nearly a decade.
As Kimberly's career has evolved, so has her appearance. And while she's one of the lucky Hollywood stars who's been blessed to age gracefully, she's still changed a great deal over her life. That's never been more evident than when decided to embrace the past and posted a series of throwback photos to Instagram on October 24, 2025. Among the carousel of more recent photos and videos of Kimberly taking whiffs of her inhaler, dressed in pigtails, and posing next to ducks and a large pond, she also included the above picture of herself as a child. And while she looks a bit different these days, the resemblance to her younger self is still clear as day. In the photo, Kimberly, who couldn't have been any older than elementary school age, sported long brunette hair and her youthful glow. It's not actually that far from her look today, defined by subtle makeup and her signature (and voluminous) red hair.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley refuses to age
Kimberly Williams-Paisley may look different without her makeup, but she's an undeniable beauty at any time of the day. Born in 1971, Brad Paisley's wife continues to exude youthful beauty into her fifties and beyond. That's probably in large part because she takes such great care of herself. In September 2025, the "911 Nashville" star detailed on Instagram everything she does to get ready to head to set. She starts the day before by meditating, then getting in a quick workout before moving to the self-care part of her routine. Next up, she touches up her gray hair before rehearsing her lines, then invests in a little infrared/red light therapy. After that, she sleeps in a face mask before waking up and applying her eye patches and other final touches. And while we're exhausted from watching her, it's clear that her super involved routine has paid off!
Of course, Kimberly has also dabbled in other forms of self-care as well — and she's even gotten paid for it! In 2017, Kimberly appeared in a commercial for Beauty Bioscience, a high-end skincare line that offers products such as derma rollers, facial kits, and concentrated collagen. In the ad, Kimberly touted the benefits of the company's products' ability to quickly reduce the appearance of wrinkles without fillers or other invasive cosmetic surgeries that would set her back thousands of dollars. "Beauty Bioscience has shown me that people can still come up to me at 44 and say, 'What are you using on your skin, you look great!" Truer words have never been spoken.