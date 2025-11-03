Side By Side Pics Of Kimberly Williams-Paisley Show How Much She's Changed

Kimberly Williams-Paisley has undergone an incredible transformation over the years. The actor, who's also the wife of country music sensation Brad Paisley, first won over the world when she appeared in "Father of the Bride" in 1991. Starring alongside Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and an equally talented supporting cast, Kimberly played the role of Annie Banks, a bride-to-be with a father who was having a hard time accepting that she was ready to leave the nest. The beloved rom-com thrust the up-and-coming 19-year-old actor into stardom, kickstarting what would become a successful and lucrative run in Hollywood. Since then, Kimberly has starred in a string of fan favorite moves and TV shows, including "Father of the Bride II" and "According to Jim," which aired on ABC for nearly a decade.

Jamie Mccarthy/Getty

As Kimberly's career has evolved, so has her appearance. And while she's one of the lucky Hollywood stars who's been blessed to age gracefully, she's still changed a great deal over her life. That's never been more evident than when decided to embrace the past and posted a series of throwback photos to Instagram on October 24, 2025. Among the carousel of more recent photos and videos of Kimberly taking whiffs of her inhaler, dressed in pigtails, and posing next to ducks and a large pond, she also included the above picture of herself as a child. And while she looks a bit different these days, the resemblance to her younger self is still clear as day. In the photo, Kimberly, who couldn't have been any older than elementary school age, sported long brunette hair and her youthful glow. It's not actually that far from her look today, defined by subtle makeup and her signature (and voluminous) red hair.