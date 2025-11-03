How Married To Real Estate Has Become One Of HGTV's Messiest Fallouts
"Married to Real Estate" fans were shocked when HGTV essentially gave Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson the middle finger, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that the backlash has been massive. Though the couple has kept things classy, erring on the side of positivity, they also haven't shied away from addressing some of the shadier details surrounding the cancellation, and let's start off by saying one big yikes.
As some will know, Sherrod and Jackson learned of their show's cancellation at a pretty inconvenient moment. In a joint statement posted to their Instagram accounts in June 2025, Sherrod began, "Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and we're met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with 'Married to Real Estate.'" The statement went on to hint at something the couple wasn't ready to share yet (but which certainly didn't sound good), but ultimately had a very optimistic feel to it. "We'll keep counting those blessings — and keep it moving. Stay tuned," they said.
Separately, Jackson similarly alluded to something not great having happened leading up to the show's cancellation."If y'all only knew what we have to put up with and endure," he wrote. Several months later in a joint interview with People, both he and Sherrod expanded on what, and made the shocking revelation that despite the first three seasons of the show having a great vibe during production, their fourth season was a complete 180. "Season 4 just felt very different," Sherrod told the outlet. Between a new team being brought in and the fact that the new team began steamrolling over all their ideas — this, despite the couple being the show's executive producers) — Sherrod admitted that a lot of the time, "[We were] not necessarily respected the same."
Egypt and Mike felt their reputations were on the line
In addition to not feeling respected on their own production, Egypt Sherrod told People that one of the things that stung the most was that when they reached out to HGTV, they were essentially ignored. "We weren't getting advocacy or phone calls back or responses to emails to show that we had some level of support," she told the outlet, adding that it had never been the case in the past.
Added to that, there was also the fact that the show went through periods where production was halted, and that began impacting the rest of their businesses. For one, Mike Jackson pointed out, viewers had begun asking whether the show had been cancelled before it was. "For folks to question, 'Are you coming back?' That's going to affect your ratings," he said. Sherrod backed that up, and added that on top of the show itself, they ended up shelling out their own money to continue work with their clients. "This is our business and our reputation," she pointed out — and given some of the scandals other HGTV stars have gone through as a result of slow work (or no work), her concerns were certainly valid.
Despite all the dodgy goings-on behind the scenes, both Sherrod and Jackson clarified that their goal with the People interview was not to turn on HGTV or add to the drama. Even so, it's safe to say their fans were not impressed with the channel. Taking to Instagram, several people said they wouldn't be watching HGTV anymore — and over in People's comments section, others concurred. "So disappointed with HGTV for letting the viewers down," wrote one fan, adding that they would be happy to watch the couple elsewhere. We're wishing Sherrod and Jackson the best.