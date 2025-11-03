How Married To Real Estate Has Become One Of HGTV's Messiest Fallouts

"Married to Real Estate" fans were shocked when HGTV essentially gave Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson the middle finger, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that the backlash has been massive. Though the couple has kept things classy, erring on the side of positivity, they also haven't shied away from addressing some of the shadier details surrounding the cancellation, and let's start off by saying one big yikes.

As some will know, Sherrod and Jackson learned of their show's cancellation at a pretty inconvenient moment. In a joint statement posted to their Instagram accounts in June 2025, Sherrod began, "Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and we're met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with 'Married to Real Estate.'" The statement went on to hint at something the couple wasn't ready to share yet (but which certainly didn't sound good), but ultimately had a very optimistic feel to it. "We'll keep counting those blessings — and keep it moving. Stay tuned," they said.

Separately, Jackson similarly alluded to something not great having happened leading up to the show's cancellation."If y'all only knew what we have to put up with and endure," he wrote. Several months later in a joint interview with People, both he and Sherrod expanded on what, and made the shocking revelation that despite the first three seasons of the show having a great vibe during production, their fourth season was a complete 180. "Season 4 just felt very different," Sherrod told the outlet. Between a new team being brought in and the fact that the new team began steamrolling over all their ideas — this, despite the couple being the show's executive producers) — Sherrod admitted that a lot of the time, "[We were] not necessarily respected the same."