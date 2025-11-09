How Far Karoline Leavitt's Husband Nicholas Riccio Really Got In School

Most of what gets written about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, real estate mogul Nicholas Riccio, revolves around their massive age gap, which is bigger than you might think — 32 years, to be exact. However, there's more to Riccio than being Leavitt's husband following their marriage in January 2025 on the heels of Donald Trump's inauguration. While he seems to shy away from the press these days, Riccio had a whole life before meeting Leavitt, settling down, and starting their little family. That, of course, includes his early life and career, which starts with a stint in higher education.

Riccio, a successful real estate agent who's worth much more than we thought, is a college graduate who obtained a degree from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire. He revealed as much in a 2005 interview with the Sunday Herald, one of the only interviews he's done over the years. Unfortunately, Riccio didn't disclose how his grades were in college, so there's no way to gauge where he landed on the academic scale. However, it's clear that Riccio, who worked to pay for his own education while experiencing bouts of homelessness, was incredibly determined to succeed despite the obstacles against him. "When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower," he revealed.

In Riccio's case, adversity served as motivation for the future real estate mogul, who started planting the seeds for his successful future soon after graduating.