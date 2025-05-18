Karoline Leavitt & Husband Nicholas Riccio Live Really Lavish Lives

We've spoken in the past about Karoline Leavitt's shockingly affordable wedding dress and even the tragic truth that her husband Nicholas Riccio once faced homelessness, but make no mistake — today, this couple leads very lavish lives. Between luxury accessories, fancy vacations, and access to some of the most high-profile people on the planet, let's get into it.

We'll start with the aforementioned access to famous faces. Of course, Leavitt is Donald Trump's press secretary (and gets a hefty paycheck for it), so she obviously spends a significant amount of time with the president, working together day-to-day and even jetting around on Air Force One, baby in tow. However, it's worth noting that even if he's not quite as public about it, Riccio is similarly well-connected. In fact, it was through a friend that Leavitt met her now-husband. More than that, though, Riccio, who made his fortune in real estate, has previously rubbed shoulders with another president. That would be George W. Bush, who Riccio spoke about meeting in a 2005 interview with Seacoastonline.

Granted, Riccio didn't insinuate that he and Bush were friends. On the contrary, he explained to the outlet that he had met the then-president during an engagement at the Pease International Tradeport. Even so, their conversation highlights just how wealthy Riccio was: the two spoke about the ins and outs of baseball team ownership. It doesn't seem as though Riccio ever did purchase a team, and he hasn't ever shared why he ended up not making good on that dream. That said, even his Seacoastonline interview was a rarity, and Leavitt has shared in the past via Instagram that he's an introvert, so we aren't expecting a full run-down on that any time soon.