Karoline Leavitt & Husband Nicholas Riccio Live Really Lavish Lives
We've spoken in the past about Karoline Leavitt's shockingly affordable wedding dress and even the tragic truth that her husband Nicholas Riccio once faced homelessness, but make no mistake — today, this couple leads very lavish lives. Between luxury accessories, fancy vacations, and access to some of the most high-profile people on the planet, let's get into it.
We'll start with the aforementioned access to famous faces. Of course, Leavitt is Donald Trump's press secretary (and gets a hefty paycheck for it), so she obviously spends a significant amount of time with the president, working together day-to-day and even jetting around on Air Force One, baby in tow. However, it's worth noting that even if he's not quite as public about it, Riccio is similarly well-connected. In fact, it was through a friend that Leavitt met her now-husband. More than that, though, Riccio, who made his fortune in real estate, has previously rubbed shoulders with another president. That would be George W. Bush, who Riccio spoke about meeting in a 2005 interview with Seacoastonline.
Granted, Riccio didn't insinuate that he and Bush were friends. On the contrary, he explained to the outlet that he had met the then-president during an engagement at the Pease International Tradeport. Even so, their conversation highlights just how wealthy Riccio was: the two spoke about the ins and outs of baseball team ownership. It doesn't seem as though Riccio ever did purchase a team, and he hasn't ever shared why he ended up not making good on that dream. That said, even his Seacoastonline interview was a rarity, and Leavitt has shared in the past via Instagram that he's an introvert, so we aren't expecting a full run-down on that any time soon.
Karoline and Nicholas have taken some lavish vacays
When Karoline Leavitt isn't on press sec duty, she and her husband have taken some very luxe-looking vacays. Some of those have seen the couple jet across the United States, while others have been even further afield. In 2023, Leavitt took to Instagram to share that she, Nicholas Riccio, and her extended family traveled to the Dominican Republic for Thanksgiving. She and Riccio weren't married yet, but as seen in the now-press secretary's photo dump, he was nonetheless kitted out in the family's branded T-shirts and beamed as he posed with the group. Okay, so the shirts weren't glamorous per se, but it was a fun touch — one they undoubtedly would have paid for. And again, the Dominican Republic.
Back to their Stateside trips, Leavitt has also shared snaps of Nicholas and her golfing in Tahoe, as well as snaps from a Labor Day in Napa Valley. Of course, in the latter, Leavitt didn't share that Nicholas was present, so we may be jumping to conclusions there. That said, even if she did go without him, we'd still classify it as a lavish getaway!
Now that Leavitt is part of the Trump administration, it stands to reason that she doesn't have quite as much time to travel with her family, but she did share in May 2025 that she, her husband, and their son had spent a weekend luxuriating in West Palm Beach.
Karoline's engagement ring is rumored to be pretty expensive
Travel and contacts aside, Karoline Leavitt has also signaled her boujiness to the world with the things she wears. As we said, her wedding dress was surprisingly cheap, and even some of her day-to-day outfits have been super affordable, but one regularly worn accessory certainly doesn't fall into that well-priced category. Obviously, we're talking about Leavitt's engagement ring — a piece an expert told us could be worth a fortune.
Leavitt put her massive diamond on full display when she shared an Instagram announcement of her engagement to Nicholas Riccio in December 2023. Speaking to Nicki Swift's sister site, The List, The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried estimated it to be worth around $90,000. Asked about the infinity band she's worn since tying the knot with Riccio, Fried mused that that had likely come with a hefty price tag, too. "I estimate the value could be up to $10,000," he said.
While a cumulative $100,000 doesn't necessarily place Leavitt on our list of stars with the most expensive engagement rings (those start at the million-dollar mark), there's still no question that Leavitt's ring finger is worth a pretty penny. Well, several thousand pretty pennies, but you get the idea.
Karoline has quite the penchant for designer bags
Diamond rings aren't Karoline Leavitt's only expenny accessories. The press secretary has also shown off a number of designer bags over the years — and the price tags those come with are a little on the eye-watering side.
First up, we have her cherry Louis Vuitton Neverfull, which she's toted around since at least 2020. Karoline first posed with the bag for an Instagram post while boarding Air Force One as an assistant press secretary. She's since gone on to use it for several more trips, both during Donald Trump's campaign and the early days of his second administration. With a price tag of $2,130, we're glad to see she's getting her money's worth.
Leavitt also owns more than one Christian Dior book tote, both of which likely set her back around $3,500, a red, white, and blue Gucci Dionysus (because patriot), which at the time of this writing is valued at around $1,800, and what seems to be a Louis Vuitton Coussin PM bag, which retails at $4,850. Again, most of those bags have been posted on a few different occasions, so it's certainly not as though she's not getting bang for her buck. Even so, it's also plain to see that Trump's press secretary has a significant amount of bucks.
Karoline has been trolled for her love of Louis Vuitton
It bears mentioning that Karoline Leavitt's love for all things Louis Vuitton (with smatterings of Dior and Gucci) has drawn some criticism at times. In fact, in response to her posing with yet another Louis Vuitton clutch — this time in black — one Instagram user trolled her for not collecting American brands instead. "Oh Louis Vuitton again ... have no bags in your great country," they taunted. Another Instagram critic called her out for her Neverfull. "You should [stop] wearing European brands like L. Vuitton. It doesn't suit you," they slammed. And, in response to a snap of Leavitt wearing a Louis Vuitton Essential Shine scarf (which costs $690, BTW), she was lambasted once again, with the critic this time writing, "I hope you know your scarf is from France (Europe) from Louis Vuitton. What is your slogan ... make America great again ... buy yourself an American scarf."
Leavitt has also been criticized for her use of other non-American luxury brands. In particular, one Instagram user found the picture of her holding the red, white, and blue Gucci Dionysus — which Leavitt had captioned "American girl" — particularly laughable. "American girl ... with a Gucci purse, " they pointed out.
At the end of the day, something tells us Leavitt isn't particularly bothered by her haters' comments on her luxury items. And, considering the lavish life she and Nicholas Riccio lead, something tells us she won't stop acquiring them, either.