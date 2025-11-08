Lindsey Graham's Embarrassing Attempt To Slyly Call A Fox News Host Got Him Totally Busted

Senator Lindsey Graham may have a massive net worth, but his recent senate floor faux pas has reminded us that rich people really are just like us (without as much desperation and hopelessness, of course). On October 28, 2025, Graham was present at the U.S. Capitol while Democrats and Republicans spent the day unable to come to an agreement in a way that would end the government shutdown.

During what seemed like a moment of downtime, Graham pulled out his phone and quietly attempted to call shady Fox News host Sean Hannity using a voice command. Unfortunately for Graham, Siri repeated his request and put him loudly on blast. "Funny moment just now in the Senate: Lindsey Graham whispered something into his phone and then Siri responded with full volume: 'Calling Sean Hannity mobile,'" wrote reporter Andrew Desiderio on X, formerly Twitter.

Although the moment went viral on social media, with Desiderio's X post garnering 1.5 million views and thousands of comments and retweets, Graham was a good sport about the whole ordeal. He even went so far as to give a silly message to People amid the online outrage. "Siri: Tell my friends at PEOPLE to watch more Fox News," he joked in a statement, adding, "Why was I calling Sean Hannity? Breaking news: I like his show and I'll be a guest tonight! Tune in."