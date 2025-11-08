Lindsey Graham's Embarrassing Attempt To Slyly Call A Fox News Host Got Him Totally Busted
Senator Lindsey Graham may have a massive net worth, but his recent senate floor faux pas has reminded us that rich people really are just like us (without as much desperation and hopelessness, of course). On October 28, 2025, Graham was present at the U.S. Capitol while Democrats and Republicans spent the day unable to come to an agreement in a way that would end the government shutdown.
During what seemed like a moment of downtime, Graham pulled out his phone and quietly attempted to call shady Fox News host Sean Hannity using a voice command. Unfortunately for Graham, Siri repeated his request and put him loudly on blast. "Funny moment just now in the Senate: Lindsey Graham whispered something into his phone and then Siri responded with full volume: 'Calling Sean Hannity mobile,'" wrote reporter Andrew Desiderio on X, formerly Twitter.
Although the moment went viral on social media, with Desiderio's X post garnering 1.5 million views and thousands of comments and retweets, Graham was a good sport about the whole ordeal. He even went so far as to give a silly message to People amid the online outrage. "Siri: Tell my friends at PEOPLE to watch more Fox News," he joked in a statement, adding, "Why was I calling Sean Hannity? Breaking news: I like his show and I'll be a guest tonight! Tune in."
What social media thinks about Lindsey Graham's mistake
Lindsey Graham took the moment in stride. However, social media totally ran with the news, reacting with strong opinions, memes, and jokes. One user on Reddit, for example, received thousands of upvotes when they wrote, "Sometimes the comedy writes itself." A second Redditor suggested an interesting experiment that would've impacted the entire senate: "Someone should shout in a congressional session, 'Hey Siri, call Sean Hannity,' and see how many phones activate." Many commenters opined about the hypocrisy of Republicans who complain about the "liberal media," only to have ideologically friendly reporters on speed dial, with others bemoaning the supposed propaganda tactics of Fox News.
A different Reddit thread devoted to the Hannity call brought out many colorful comments regarding the senator's sexuality and romantic life, with surfeit speculation about the untold truth of Graham's personal life. Social media users mentioned the hook-up app Grindr and alluded to an infamous moment in June 2020 when adult film star Sean Harding alleged that Graham had slept with him and other male sex workers. At the time, #LadyGraham trended on Twitter amidst viral posts about the situation.
Graham's Siri slip-up also led to renewed insults about the perceived incompetence and cowardice of Graham and other members of the government, with one person writing, "There are worms with more spine than Lindsey Graham." Another Redditor wrapped up the faux pas with a bright red bow when they wrote, "These peoples absolute stupidity is the one and only hope we have." Hey, hope is powerful, and about all we have these days.