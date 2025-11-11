The Tragedy Of Bad Bunny Just Gets Sadder And Sadder

Bad Bunny is the man of the hour. In 2025, he was tapped to headline Super Bowl LX's halftime show in what the Puerto Rican artist described as a victory for his people. "It's more than a win for myself," Bunny said in Spanish while hosting "Saturday Night Live," addressing his fellow Latinos. "It's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." It's a hard-fought victory for Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, who spent years building his career from the ground up before finally breaking into the mainstream with his 2016 viral hit "Diles." Before the world knew his name, he worked as a grocery store bagger while studying communications at the University of Puerto Rico and chasing his dream of becoming an artist.

Alas, his Super Bowl halftime show announcement has already courted major controversy and was met with swift resistance from right-wing figures, including the POTUS himself. "I don't know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it," Donald Trump scoffed during an interview. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous." Host Greg Kelly also joined the chorus and slammed the NFL for spotlighting the rapper, claiming he hates America. "He's just a terrible person," added the conservative anchor (via Rolling Stone).

In fact, it's this kind of hateful tirade that led Bunny to opt out of performing in certain U.S. cities for his world tour, citing potential threats to his Latino and Puerto Rican fans. "There was the issue of — like, f***** ICE could be outside [my concert]," he explained to i-D in 2025. "And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about." But wait 'til you hear the rest of his story. The tragedy of Bunny gets really sad.